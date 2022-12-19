What's new

New audio leak of Imran Khan.

Strange.. somebody released too many details of Faisal Naseer
FkWXBtMWIAAR4ZQ
 
Ladies and gentleman for all you P.O.R.N NEEDS please contact ISI @ (GHQ) Gay Head Quarters, Women in Audio sounds like dirty harry
 
There will be more copy and paste audios because IK has openly called out Bajwa. Army has made it clear that they protect their people with 'jealously'.

Its an institutional decision to protect Mr. Bajwa no matter what happens.
 
Well everyone knows Khan use to be a famous Playboy

And everyone now knows what khan is
He's got nothing to hide

Reham's kamasutra book had no effect on him

Army should fear if their londaybazi videos started getting leaked.
They'll have to shut down internet in country

Also let's not forget about harem of General Yahya. Don't mistake People as fool
 
Unless there is a desire within the army for a clean break from their notorious past, there is no hope for this nation. A strict and unflinching accountanity of all is needed in Pakistan. I am a realist, and know that it is not about to happen so easily and soon. But, at least we can wish for such a day now.
 

