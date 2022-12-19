New audio leak of Imran Khan.

Silverblaze said: There will be more copy and paste audios because IK has openly called out Bajwa. Army has made it clear that they protect their people with 'jealously'.



Its an institutional decision to protect Mr. Bajwa no matter what happens. Click to expand...

Unless there is a desire within the army for a clean break from their notorious past, there is no hope for this nation. A strict and unflinching accountanity of all is needed in Pakistan. I am a realist, and know that it is not about to happen so easily and soon. But, at least we can wish for such a day now.