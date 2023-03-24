Muhammed45
ELITE MEMBER
- Oct 2, 2015
- 9,352
- -14
- Country
-
- Location
-
New attack against U.S. base in Syria after alleged Iranian drone kills American contractor, drawing airstrikes
Hours after the U.S. conducted "precision airstrikes" on facilities used by Iran-linked groups, there was another attempted attack on a U.S. base in the region.
www.google.com
Long story short, Iran hit Americans in Syria after their stupid move against Iranian forces in Syria.
Iran made Americans eat their own shit.