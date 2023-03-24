New attack against U.S. base in Syria after alleged Iranian drone kills American contractor, drawing airstrikes

آمریکا: به دنبال جنگ با ایران نیستیم سخنگوی شورای امنیت ملی آمریکا تأکید کرد که دولت این کشور به دنبال جنگ و درگیری نظامی با ایران نیست.

Translation of headline:"The spokesman of the American National Security Council emphasized that the government of this country is not looking for war and military conflict with Iran."