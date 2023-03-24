What's new

New attack against U.S. base in Syria after alleged Iranian drone kills American contractor, drawing airstrikes

C4uQtGrWcAEn-C1.jpg
 
C4uQtGrWcAEn-C1.jpg
www.mashreghnews.ir

آمریکا: به دنبال جنگ با ایران نیستیم

سخنگوی شورای امنیت ملی آمریکا تأکید کرد که دولت این کشور به دنبال جنگ و درگیری نظامی با ایران نیست.
www.mashreghnews.ir www.mashreghnews.ir

Translation of headline:
"The spokesman of the American National Security Council emphasized that the government of this country is not looking for war and military conflict with Iran."

Your eagle ate its own shit in Syria
 
www.mashreghnews.ir

آمریکا: به دنبال جنگ با ایران نیستیم

سخنگوی شورای امنیت ملی آمریکا تأکید کرد که دولت این کشور به دنبال جنگ و درگیری نظامی با ایران نیست.
www.mashreghnews.ir www.mashreghnews.ir

Translation of headline:
"The spokesman of the American National Security Council emphasized that the government of this country is not looking for war and military conflict with Iran."

Your eagle ate its own shit in Syria
Commonly countries are absolutely submissive or absolutely aggressive against USA.

But Iran knows when to bite and when to not.
 

