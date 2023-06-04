AZADPAKISTAN2009
Pakistani Fauji and Army need some re-training or , Software Update
In order to remove the Superiority Complex brewing in the internal circles of Army (FAUJ) the core focus of this Superiority complex is the idea that FAUJ is better human , better Pakistani , better Muslim then civilians of Pakistan
Salute #1
New Army Salute Needed by Junior Officer to Senior "Pakistan Zindabad - Civilians are real owners of Pakistan - Sir"
Salute #2
New Army Salute Needed by Junior Officer to Senior "Pakistan Zindabad - No Sipa Salar (Army Men) created Pakistan - Civialians are Owner of Pakistan - Sir"
If any "Senior Army Guy" dislikes this it means he suffers from superiority complex
Superiority Complex
noun Psychology.
an exaggerated feeling of superiority to others, characterized by arrogant or overbearing behavior.Compare God complex, inferiority complex.
May be with these repeated , Salute from Junior to Senior Officer it will get into their FAT heads who is real owner of Pakistan
