New Army Salute Needed by Junior Officer to Senior "Pakistan Zindabad - Civilians are real owners of Pakistan - Sir"

New Army Salute Needed by Junior Officer to Senior "Pakistan Zindabad - No Sipa Salar (Army Men) created Pakistan - Civialians are Owner of Pakistan - Sir"







If any " Senior Army Guy " dislikes this it means he suffers from superiority complex



Superiority Complex

May be with these repeated , Salute from Junior to Senior Officer it will get into their FAT heads who is real owner of Pakistan