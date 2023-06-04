What's new

New Army Salute Needed by Junior Officer to Senior "Pakistan Zindabad - Civilians are real owners of Pakistan - Sir"

AZADPAKISTAN2009

AZADPAKISTAN2009

ELITE MEMBER
Sep 8, 2009
37,012
69
40,100
Country
Pakistan
Location
Canada
Pakistani Fauji and Army need some re-training or , Software Update


In order to remove the Superiority Complex brewing in the internal circles of Army (FAUJ) the core focus of this Superiority complex is the idea that FAUJ is better human , better Pakistani , better Muslim then civilians of Pakistan


Salute #1
New Army Salute Needed by Junior Officer to Senior "Pakistan Zindabad - Civilians are real owners of Pakistan - Sir"


Salute #2
New Army Salute Needed by Junior Officer to Senior "Pakistan Zindabad - No Sipa Salar (Army Men) created Pakistan - Civialians are Owner of Pakistan - Sir"



If any "Senior Army Guy" dislikes this it means he suffers from superiority complex

Superiority Complex
noun Psychology.
an exaggerated feeling of superiority to others, characterized by arrogant or overbearing behavior.Compare God complex, inferiority complex.


May be with these repeated , Salute from Junior to Senior Officer it will get into their FAT heads who is real owner of Pakistan
 
Last edited:
AZADPAKISTAN2009

AZADPAKISTAN2009

ELITE MEMBER
Sep 8, 2009
37,012
69
40,100
Country
Pakistan
Location
Canada
It is a very simple , approach to fix the Mentality of Senior Officers who have been trained to feel

"SUPERIOR" to Civilians over last 10-20 years of their service

Infact it is a institutional Problem FAUJ or Army does not think it has this problem but if you look at their life style and behavior they have a huge problem
 
Last edited:

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 2, Members: 0, Guests: 2)

Similar threads

ghazi52
‘Are military officers above the law?’: Imran hits back at PM Shehbaz over criticism
Replies
6
Views
213
truthseeker2010
T
Neelo
Is the “Pakistan Military” truly Pakistani in origin?
2 3 4 5 6 7
Replies
101
Views
4K
fisher1
fisher1
HAIDER
Pakistan PM Sharif names General Bajwa as new army chief
Replies
8
Views
382
Ahmed_Bhai
A
muhammadhafeezmalik
Pak Army is aghast at the defamatory and uncalled for statement about the senior leadership of Pakistan Army by Chairman PTI: ISPR
12 13 14 15 16 17
Replies
243
Views
11K
nahtanbob
N
villageidiot
New army chief to be appointed by November 26: Khawaja Asif
2
Replies
16
Views
817
SIPRA
SIPRA

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom