New army of Pakistan - building blocks

Starting from a childhood memory; in our home there were three portraits, one was of Gen Ayub Khan and others two were of King George V and King George VI, side by side. Those portraits together summed up the philosophy of our military establishment. The portraits were removed later on. But some people are still protecting that legacy. And in the armed forces there has not been any program to upgrade their composition for an independent and sovereign country, leaving the colonial spirit. So let's see the points of such an initiative.



1. Promotions



i. Usama ibn Zayd R.A. was made overall commander of the army in a very young age.



Ii. Muhammad ibn Qasim was general at a very young age.





So, promotions in Pakistan army should be made based on outstanding talent.