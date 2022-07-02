What's new

New army of Pakistan - building blocks

S

Salik

FULL MEMBER
Nov 5, 2008
1,777
2
1,145
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
Starting from a childhood memory; in our home there were three portraits, one was of Gen Ayub Khan and others two were of King George V and King George VI, side by side. Those portraits together summed up the philosophy of our military establishment. The portraits were removed later on. But some people are still protecting that legacy. And in the armed forces there has not been any program to upgrade their composition for an independent and sovereign country, leaving the colonial spirit. So let's see the points of such an initiative.

1. Promotions

i. Usama ibn Zayd R.A. was made overall commander of the army in a very young age.

Ii. Muhammad ibn Qasim was general at a very young age.


So, promotions in Pakistan army should be made based on outstanding talent.
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 2, Members: 0, Guests: 2)

Similar threads

F-22Raptor
US Army unveils contract to build new light tank for infantry forces
Replies
3
Views
282
F-22Raptor
F-22Raptor
ghazi52
Who will be Pakistan’s next Army Chief and Joint Chief of the military
4 5 6 7 8 9
Replies
123
Views
9K
blain2
B
Windjammer
Pakistan Army enters in the list of top ten powerful armies
2 3 4
Replies
55
Views
3K
Abid123
Abid123
K
HISTORY OF INDIAN ART THROUGH FIVE MASTERPIECES Part Three: Sultan Of The Sublime
Replies
0
Views
355
KedarT
K
Nan Yang
China’s young scientists build academic journal from the ground up
Replies
0
Views
224
Nan Yang
Nan Yang

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom