What's new

New army chief to be appointed by November 26: Khawaja Asif

V

villageidiot

FULL MEMBER
Jul 29, 2022
711
2
939
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
Defence minister laments mass hysteria triggered across Pakistan over appointment of an army chief, unlike in any other country


The notification for the appointment of the next chief of army staff will be issued by November 26 before the outgoing Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa retires on November 29, said Defence Minister Khawaja Asif.

Asif's statement comes hours after he informed the National Assembly that his ministry has informed the General Headquarters (GHQ) about the letter received by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif regarding the new army chief's appointment.

“The process will take two to three days to complete. The excitement will end, after which we will deal with Imran Khan,” he had said earlier.

"The appointment process for the highest offices in the Pakistan Army has commenced today," the minister said on Geo News programme 'Capital Talk'.

"The Prime Minister, in a letter addressed to the Ministry of Defence, sought the names and dossiers for the appointment of the next army chief. The ministry has asked the GHQ to send the dossiers along with the nominations.

The PML-N leader lamented that mass hysteria is triggered over the appointment of the army chief in Pakistan, unlike any other country in the world.

"Once the matter [the appointment issue] is settled, political leaders should join hands, sit together, and talk so that the appointment is not politicised in the future," he emphasised.

When asked why PTI Chairman Imran Khan chose November 26 as the date for the long march, the defence minister stated that the former premier might be thinking that President Dr Arif Alvi would not approve PM Shehbaz's recommendation for the high-ranking office in the Pakistan Army.

"Imran Khan has also absolved the US of the charge of a foreign conspiracy. He has said that the establishment did not hash out a conspiracy [against his government]. However, he still maintains that they [the establishment] could have averted the conspiracy to topple his government," Asif said.

The defence minister said that Khan has legitimised the vote of no-confidence with his new statement by letting go of the US and the establishment.

He said that the PTI chief made a business out of the Toshakhana gifts. "A gift is given to honour you. But, this man [Khan] sells his honour," he stressed.

Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah will determine whether Khan's helicopter will land in Islamabad or not, he added.

www.thenews.com.pk

New army chief to be appointed by November 26: Khawaja Asif

The notification for the appointment of the next chief of army staff will be issued by November 26 before the outgoing Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa retires on November 29,...
www.thenews.com.pk www.thenews.com.pk
------------------------

lol, IK pulled out right on time for us to marvel at this shitshow.
 
V

villageidiot

FULL MEMBER
Jul 29, 2022
711
2
939
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
Now Rana Sana saying whether summary coems or not, the appointment will be made.

Someone on twitter commented:

"Summary labbay na labbay, speed ik so nabbay" :lol:
 
karachiite_pacifist

karachiite_pacifist

FULL MEMBER

New Recruit

Feb 3, 2015
44
0
65
Country
Pakistan
Location
United States
The hysteria (mostly from establishment and PMLN camps) is coming out of the fact that neither of them have a single clue what IK has planned for Nov 26th and beyond
His silence is driving them crazy lmao
 
Ghazwa-e-Hind

Ghazwa-e-Hind

SENIOR MEMBER
Apr 9, 2019
3,878
3
8,122
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
Preisdent Arif Alvi is the supreme commander of armed forces, so it's up to him to approve or reject summary.

Appointing new COAS on 26th Nov will be illegal and unconstitutional because the current Chief is retiring on 29th Nov.

PMLN is trying to make Pakistan army to Punjab police
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 3, Members: 1, Guests: 2)

Similar threads

HAIDER
Barring ‘1-2 exceptions’, all past military appointments on merit: Khawaja Asif
Replies
1
Views
165
SIPRA
SIPRA
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
President Alvi to implement PM Shehbaz's advice on army chief's appointment
Replies
2
Views
97
Trango Towers
Trango Towers
muhammadhafeezmalik
Will follow PM’s advice on army chief appointment: President Alvi
Replies
0
Views
106
muhammadhafeezmalik
muhammadhafeezmalik
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
Imran claims he’s taken a ‘step back’ on chief’s appointment
Replies
9
Views
205
alphapak
alphapak
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
Senior-most officer to become army chief, PML-N top brass decide in London
Replies
7
Views
467
Clutch
Clutch

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom