What's new

New armed group emerges in Rakhine to protect Rohingya rights

B

Black_cats

SENIOR MEMBER
Dec 31, 2010
5,927
-5
8,596
New armed group emerges in Rakhine to protect Rohingya rights
United News of Bangladesh . Dhaka | Published: 17:01, Sep 06,2020



In this file photo taken on October 04, 2019 shows a view of Kyauktalone camp in Kyaukphyu, Rakhine state, where Muslim residents have been forced to live for seven years after the inter-communal unrest tore apart the town.- AFP photo

A new armed group, named Arakan Rohingya Army has emerged in Myanmar for what they say to protect the rights of persecuted Rohingyas.

ARA declared its presence through issuing a statement on September 1, an informed source told United News of Bangladesh on Sunday.
ARA said they have formed the armed group with Rohingyas from Myanmar to restore their all destroyed human rights, rights of Rohingyas and ensure equal rights with other ethnic minorities.

In its statement, ARA said their group will remain present in north Rakhine State and they will not use the lands of other countries.
It said they will support all religions and work to protect the lives and dignity of minorities. ‘We’re determined to achieve our goals,’ the statement reads.

The ARA said, ‘We would like to inform you all with due respect that we all should work together for the development of the Arakan region through peaceful coexistence.’
Bangladesh is now hosting over 1.1 million Rohingyas and most of them entered the country since August 25, 2017 amid military crackdowns on them.

Bangladesh and Myanmar signed a repatriation deal on November 23, 2017 but Myanmar did not take a single Rohingya back to their place of origin in Rakhine.

On January 16, 2018, Bangladesh and Myanmar inked a document on ‘Physical Arrangement’, which was supposed to facilitate the return of Rohingyas to their homeland.

www.newagebd.net

New armed group emerges in Rakhine to protect Rohingya rights

A new armed group, named Arakan Rohingya Army has emerged in Myanmar for what they say to protect the rights of persecuted Rohingyas. ARA declared...
www.newagebd.net www.newagebd.net
 
DalalErMaNodi

DalalErMaNodi

FULL MEMBER
May 12, 2020
2,669
-509
4,557
Country
Bangladesh
Location
Kuwait
Good, fight for your rights, do not target civilians but feel free to kill those who come to oppress you i.e. The Burmese sandal clad army and police and the extremist monks.

Violence is the only language a military junta like the ones in Myanmar understand.
 
Michael Corleone

Michael Corleone

SENIOR MEMBER
Oct 27, 2014
7,428
-5
6,658
Country
Bangladesh
Location
Ukraine
DalalErMaNodi said:
Good, fight for your rights, do not target civilians but feel free to kill those who come to oppress you i.e. The Burmese sandal clad army and police and the extremist monks.

Violence is the only language a military junta like the ones in Myanmar understand.
Click to expand...
1 million in bd, I reckon half is men? 500k guerrilla is no joke
 
Homo Sapiens

Homo Sapiens

ELITE MEMBER
Feb 3, 2015
8,068
-3
18,818
Country
Bangladesh
Location
Bangladesh
DalalErMaNodi said:
Good, fight for your rights, do not target civilians but feel free to kill those who come to oppress you i.e. The Burmese sandal clad army and police and the extremist monks.

Violence is the only language a military junta like the ones in Myanmar understand.
Click to expand...
Rohingyas are too small, too vulnerable, too dispossessed group of people to fight any successful insurgency. Plus Bangladesh will not back them up. So this type of group will not help but complicate things and will give the Burmese junta one more reason not to accept Rohingyas as a citizen and native of Rakhine state.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 0, Members: 0, Guests: 0)

Thread starter Similar threads Forum Replies Date
Jyotish Featured Six die in Haripur armed clash between two Afghan groups Pakistan's Internal Security 9
Buddhistforlife Myanmar uncovers China-Pakistan nexus in arms supply to two rebel groups in Rakhine Members Club 15
Falcon29 Iraq armed groups expert Hisham al-Hashemi shot dead in Baghdad Middle East & Africa 82
ghost250 Myanmar calls out China for arming terror groups, asks world to help China & Far East 63
Austin Powers New Iraqi Armed Group Targets U.S.-led Coalition Base, Helicopter (Videos) Middle East & Africa 12
Water Car Engineer Kalyani Group, Bulgaria's Arsenal sign MoU to manufacture small arms Indian Defence Forum 0
The Ronin How Myanmar families resist armed groups recruiting children China & Far East 0
war&peace RSS media arm honours group that branded citizens anti-national Central & South Asia 0
Path-Finder Seven U.S. armed servicemen have been identified as members of the white nationalist group "Identity Americas 6
Dinky Israel is now arming seven rebel groups in Syria Middle East & Africa 42

Similar threads

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top