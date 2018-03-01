New armed group emerges in Rakhine to protect Rohingya rights

DalalErMaNodi said: Good, fight for your rights, do not target civilians but feel free to kill those who come to oppress you i.e. The Burmese sandal clad army and police and the extremist monks.



Violence is the only language a military junta like the ones in Myanmar understand. Click to expand...

Rohingyas are too small, too vulnerable, too dispossessed group of people to fight any successful insurgency. Plus Bangladesh will not back them up. So this type of group will not help but complicate things and will give the Burmese junta one more reason not to accept Rohingyas as a citizen and native of Rakhine state.