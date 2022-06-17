New Amrita Hospital is all set to open in Faridabad in August this year; 2,400-bed facility will become India’s biggest private hospital

The ultra-modern Amrita Hospital at Faridabad would be one of India’s largest green-building healthcare projects with a low carbon footprint, the hospital management said. (FE.com)Amrita Hospitals announced on Thursday that its new 2,400-bed campus will soon be open to the public in Faridabad in August this year. During the press conference on Thursday, hospital management announced that the new Amrita Hospital is spread across 133 acres of land in Faridabad and it will be the biggest private sector hospital in India.This would be the second large-scale Amrita Hospital in India after the iconic 1,200-bed Amrita Hospital in Kochi, Kerala, which was established 25 years ago by the Mata Amritanandamayi Math.The new hospital is located at Sector 88, Faridabad and it will have a total built-up area of 1 crore sq. ft., including a 14-floor-high tower that will encompass the key medical facilities and patient areas. During the press conference, Swami Nijamritananda Puri, Head, Mata Amritanandamayi Math, Delhi announced that the 81 specialties at the hospital will include eight centers of excellence, such as oncology, cardiac sciences, neurosciences, gastro-sciences, renal sciences, bone diseases and trauma, transplants, and mother and child.The hospital will become operational in stages, with 500 beds opening in August this year. In two years, this number will rise to 750 beds, and further to 1,000 beds in five years. When fully operational, the hospital will have a staff of 10,000 people, including over 800 doctors.On how the new hospital has incorporated the aspects of pandemic-induced demands, Dr. Sanjeev K Singh, Medical Director, Amrita Hospital, Faridabad told Financial Express.com: “We have learned a lot from the pandemic. The construction of the hospital began 5-6 years ago and the learnings from the pandemic also got incorporated along the way. For example, any patient who comes in an emergency gets facilitated in a 40-bed setup. In that set-up, we have a decontaminated area in which anyone who needs to shower will be sent there. We have four negative pressure rooms and if we have any suspected cases of covid or covid-like diseases we can send them to concerned specialists. The mechanism of shifting is also planned and implemented. In all critical care units, there are positive pressure isolation rooms.”The massive facility will also include 534 critical care beds which is the highest in India, the hospital management claims. The hospital campus will also include 64 modular operation theaters, most advanced imaging services, fully automated robotic laboratory, high-precision radiation oncology, most updated nuclear medicine, and state-of-the-art 9 cardiac and interventional cath lab for clinical services. Cutting-edge medical research will be a strong thrust area, with a dedicated research block spread across a 7-floor building totaling 3 lakh sq. ft with exclusive Grade A to D GMP lab with focus on identifying newer diagnostic markers, AI, ML, Bioinformatics etc.Dr. Singh also told Financial Express.com that they want to integrate all aspects of medical science and bridge the gap between clinicians and scientists."In Kochi, we have established tissue engineering, a nano-medicine-based cardiac stent, bone growth, and lots more. What we are looking at Faridabad campus is developing something new in stem-cell therapies. We want to create techniques like creating human cells on our own in our GMP labs as generally, we rely on international counterparts for such procedures. Recently, we conducted research in which we found that we can use patient pluripetin stem cells in tumours and it will destroy them. For us, oncology is the big thrust area but other areas will be a focus too. The intent of our research facility will be to make the high-end expensive equipment and treatments cost-effective for the common man. We want to integrate medicine, engineering, biotechnology, and other segments altogether,” Dr. Singh told Financial Express.com.Dr. Singh also said that they have already been awarded the Advanced ICMR Clinical Trial Unit and this will enable them to conduct their trials in the new facility.“Mata Amritanandamayi has allocated a certain amount of seed money to initiate research. On the basis of submitted proposals, things will materialise and start,” he added.Dr. Singh also told Financial Express.com that the new hospital will also be empaneled. “There is a process of 3-6 months and then after medical facilities will be available under all panels like ECHS, CGHS and other TPAs,” he added.During the press conference, Dr Singh also informed that the hospital will be among the very few facilities in the country to conduct hand transplants, a specialty pioneered by Amrita Hospital in Kochi. “We will also do transplants of liver, kidney, trachea, vocal cords, intestine, heart, lung, pancreas, skin, bone, face and bone marrow,” he said."Training of medical students and doctors will be a strong focus area. The hospital will have state-of-the-art robotics, haptic, surgical-medical simulation centre spread across 4 floors and 1.5 lakh sq. ft area, the biggest such learning & development facility for doctors in the country. The facility will also host a medical college and the country’s biggest allied health sciences campus,” he stated.Moreover, the management also informed that ultra-modern Amrita Hospital at Faridabad would be one of India’s largest green-building healthcare projects with a low carbon footprint. “It is an end-to-end paperless facility, with zero waste discharge.“There is also a helipad on the campus for swift transport of patients and a 498-room guest house where attendants accompanying the patients can stay,” they said