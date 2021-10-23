New Airbus 320 added in PIA fleet - PTV News .

Pakistan Ka Beta
2nd Airbus A320 acquired by PIA arrives in Islamabad
October 23, 2021
The second airplane Airbus A320 recently acquired by the Pakistan International Airlines on lease landed at Islamabad International Airport today (Saturaday).
According to the PIA spokesperson, the plane arrived in Islamabad from France.
The A320 has been acquired on lease for six years which will formally be inducted in the PIA fleet in the next few days.
Earlier, the national flag carrier had also acquired similar plane on dry lease three weeks ago, which has already become part of the operation.