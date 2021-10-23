What's new

New Airbus 320 added in PIA fleet - PTV News .

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1451625640763998221



https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1451884296936083463



https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1451884370722181121



https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1451877652059598856


2nd Airbus A320 acquired by PIA arrives in Islamabad

October 23, 2021



The second airplane Airbus A320 recently acquired by the Pakistan International Airlines on lease landed at Islamabad International Airport today (Saturaday).
According to the PIA spokesperson, the plane arrived in Islamabad from France.
The A320 has been acquired on lease for six years which will formally be inducted in the PIA fleet in the next few days.
Earlier, the national flag carrier had also acquired similar plane on dry lease three weeks ago, which has already become part of the operation.
 
Nawaz and Zardari gave all lucrative routes to Emirates, Turkish Airline, Etihad .... now we have only 11 planes ,,,, a nation of 22 crore has only 11 functional plane and thousands of employee in national airline. Thousands of Pakistani travel daily... What a corruption ... @Imran Khan sir ji ya kia mazak ha
 
PIA has been a burden on the Pakistani treasury throughout most of it's existence. It has been used and abused by most rulers, establishment, and the political parties as a free ride service, and an employment place for their lackeys.

Now the government has to make in a choice, either to shut it down, or privatize it. However, the most likely outcome would be to just continue with the status quo, like most things in Pakistan.
 
