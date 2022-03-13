New air-launched version of BrahMos supersonic cruise missile would be able to strike targets at 800 kms

I told you guys in order to hide the incompetence, Indian Govt and mil will definitely come up with something (kinda news or article) related to Brahmos though there will be no point of repeating the same shit again and again. This is not even a news or headline but whats the point of creating a vibe on the social media without any new details or substance?



In upcoming elections, Modi will exactly do the same. Take full advantage of this event by ranting…..

“hamnay tu Pakistan pe shupershonik mijjjile b chaladiya tha unke jurat nahi hoi reshpoond karnay ki meray +++++ voteroon shappotrooon”

PS: I have a question to DG ISPr & Pandas sitting in GHQ. Are you guys satisfied with the Indian response?