New Addition to PAF's War Trophies

Flying Helmet of Indian Pilot Wing Commander Abhinandan.
Really depends where your heart is.@Windjammer ... WTF?!!
How the hell do you get your hands on all this stuff?
What is your link with the PAF - all the way from the UK?
Plaster cast has been taken, image will be lasered onto Thunder that has taken the kill. LoL.His moustache should've been museumed too.
Is this for real? Lol xDPlaster cast has been taken, image will be lasered onto Thunder that has taken the kill. LoL.
very interesting, the hms is very similar to the SAAF F1AZ reticule
yes... 1st gen from the 70s. This must be the russian equivalent from that time.that's like the granddaddy of HMD
and validates that, Abhinandan was flying MIG-21.
correct; the HMS also confirms it had R77 onboard.
Nice
