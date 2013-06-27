New 5 star PC Hotel opened at Malam Jabba resort

Introducing adventure sports with five-star facilities at one of the highest altitudes in Pakistan, Pearl-Continental Hotel, Mountain & Ski Resort Malam Jabba has opened its doors to welcome guests and is now open for bookings. Overlooking the majestic Hindu Kush Mountains, the Hotel is a complete tourist destination for families, corporates, nature lovers and adventure enthusiasts. Malam Jabba is the first and only private ski resort in Pakistan and is recognised as one of the most scenic tourist destinations in the country. Just 30 km from Mingora Swat, the newly opened Hotel sits atop the Malam Jabba Hill Station, 2,650 metres above sea level, with eye-catching views of the scenic Swat Valley. From skiing, snowboarding and snowtubing in the winter to hiking, horse-back riding and zip-line in the summer, Pearl-Continental Hotel Malam Jabba offers guests a host of activities to enjoy their stay with their friends or families at the most exciting destination of Pakistan.Advertisement