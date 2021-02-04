New 4x4 light armored vehicles unveiled by Egyptian army

According to a tweet from Mahmoud Gamal sent on February 3, Egyptian President al-Sissi has inspected new models of 4x4 armored vehicle developed by the Egyptian army vehicles department.The new light armored vehicles showcased for the first time included Temsah 5 scout/utility vehicle and another unidentified 4×4 armored vehicle, visibly lighter than the already known Temsah family.In 2015 the Egyptian Armed Forces fielded the first of the homegrown MRAP now known as Temsah 1 and the family has today expanded to five vehicles, writes Bob Morrison on Joint Forces. The original Temsah, the name translates as "crocodile" in Arabic, is a 4×4 Mine-Resistant Ambush-Protected (MRAP) vehicle with a GVW (gross vehicle weight) of 13.3 tonnes including 2,200kg payload. Designed produced by the Kader Factory for Developed Industries in Cairo, part of the Egyptian Ministry of Defence Industrial Engineering Complex, it can transport six dismounts in addition to a crew of two. Powered by a 230hp turbo-diesel engine, the vehicle is said to have a top speed of 80km/hr (50mph) when fully loaded and a range of 600km (375 miles).The smaller Temsah 3 PPV (Protected Patrol Vehicle) was unveiled in prototype form at EDEX 18. The vehicle features a V-shaped monocoque armored hull design that offers advanced protection to the 4-6 man crew. The hull of the Temsah is of all-welded steel armor construction giving complete protection against attack by 7.62 mm caliber AP rounds and shell splinters. Weighing 6.4 tonnes, including 1,400kg payload, the 4×4 Temsah 3 is powered by a 6.5 litre, 205hp turbo-diesel engine that gives it a road speed of 110km/h (69mph) and cruising range of 440km (275 miles). Ballistic protection is quoted as being BR6 and up to four passengers can be carried in addition to the crew of two. The vehicle displayed at EDEX 18, configured for three crew with space to carry two more in the rear, had a Remote Weapon Station fitted.Temsah 4 was inspected by President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi on 2 December, 2020 according to the Egyptian Ministry of Military Production. It is believed that the Temsah 4 will be used by special forces and security forces.