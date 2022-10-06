What's new

New 40-Crore Rupee Office To Be Constructed For Punjab CM Parvez Elahi

A new office is to be constructed for Punjab Chief Minister Parvez Elahi, on an alleged budget of Rs.40 crore.​


It has been revealed that a new office is to be constructed for Punjab Chief Minister Parvez Elahi, on an alleged budget of Rs.40 crore.


According to a report by the news daily Jang, the Punjab Communications Department has said that a new office for the Punjab CM will be constructed on 4.6 kanals of land near Club Road, G.O.R in Lahore. Blueprints and plans for the new office have already been prepared.


The Communications department also said that temporary accommodation is being arranged for the existing officers in the current building, and that the new office will also be used to accommodate guests of the chief minister.

Although this is Jang so take it with a pinch of salt, but if true, why TF does he need a new office for?

I saw a video recently which showed the interior of the office, and it was nothing short of huge and extravagant.

Absolutely stupid and pointless.
 

