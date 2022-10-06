What's new

New 40-Crore Rupee Office To Be Constructed For Punjab CM Parvez Elahi and 46 crore 46 crore Rupees will be spent on renovation of Punjab House

muhammadhafeezmalik

muhammadhafeezmalik

Jan 21, 2015
New 40-Crore Rupee Office To Be Constructed For Punjab CM Parvez Elahi​


A new office is to be constructed for Punjab Chief Minister Parvez Elahi, on an alleged budget of Rs.40 crore.​


https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1577585635757592576

It has been revealed that a new office is to be constructed for Punjab Chief Minister Parvez Elahi, on an alleged budget of Rs.40 crore.


According to a report by the news daily Jang, the Punjab Communications Department has said that a new office for the Punjab CM will be constructed on 4.6 kanals of land near Club Road, G.O.R in Lahore. Blueprints and plans for the new office have already been prepared.


The Communications department also said that temporary accommodation is being arranged for the existing officers in the current building, and that the new office will also be used to accommodate guests of the chief minister.

jang.com.pk

وزیرِ اعلیٰ پنجاب کیلئے 40 کروڑ روپے سے نیا دفتر بنانے کا فیصلہ

وزیرِ اعلیٰ پنجاب چوہدری پرویز الہٰی کے لیے 40 کروڑ روپے سے نیا دفتر بنانے کا فیصلہ کر لیا گیا۔
jang.com.pk jang.com.pk

Not only this, another 46 crore Rupees will be spent on renovation of Punjab House.

1665055962287.png


1665056753969.png
 
Last edited:
Jango

Jango

Sep 12, 2010
Although this is Jang so take it with a pinch of salt, but if true, why TF does he need a new office for?

I saw a video recently which showed the interior of the office, and it was nothing short of huge and extravagant.

Absolutely stupid and pointless.
 
O

Olympus81

Apr 18, 2022
If true, then this is the most idiotic decision.

PTI better tell him to stop this nonsense.

If PDM crooks spend lavishly on the swimming pool and setting up camp offices doesn’t mean he starts doing his haramipan as well.
 
muhammadhafeezmalik

muhammadhafeezmalik

Jan 21, 2015
Jango said:
Although this is Jang so take it with a pinch of salt, but if true, why TF does he need a new office for?

I saw a video recently which showed the interior of the office, and it was nothing short of huge and extravagant.

Absolutely stupid and pointless.
Click to expand...

The previous one was also built by PE.

Ali Ramay is a good, hard-working and neutral reporter.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1577923300629569536
 
Last edited:
Jazzbot

Jazzbot

Apr 27, 2010
Stupid decision.

But hey, question to Nooni Supporters here. Wasn't Pervez Elahi also the candidate of PDM for CM Punjab? So you guys should be supporting him, no?
 
Mentee

Mentee

Feb 3, 2016
P.I undoubtedly could be considered the sher Shah suri of punjab when it comes to public administration but this is a pretty dumb move and I suspect the habitual faqeer group of Pakistan gave him ideas about procuring i phones -------


The same guys jin ko chai pallay sy peetay hoy b ghashi k doray party hain
 
Catalystic

Catalystic

May 17, 2022
Moral decay and Corruption in full swing for these swines.
IMF needs to stop ALL bailouts of these people. Let it completely sink
 

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

