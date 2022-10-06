New 40-Crore Rupee Office To Be Constructed For Punjab CM Parvez Elahi and 46 crore 46 crore Rupees will be spent on renovation of Punjab House

New 40-Crore Rupee Office To Be Constructed For Punjab CM Parvez Elahi​

A new office is to be constructed for Punjab Chief Minister Parvez Elahi, on an alleged budget of Rs.40 crore.​

وزیرِ اعلیٰ پنجاب کیلئے 40 کروڑ روپے سے نیا دفتر بنانے کا فیصلہ وزیرِ اعلیٰ پنجاب چوہدری پرویز الہٰی کے لیے 40 کروڑ روپے سے نیا دفتر بنانے کا فیصلہ کر لیا گیا۔

It has been revealed that a new office is to be constructed for Punjab Chief Minister Parvez Elahi, on an alleged budget of Rs.40 crore.According to a report by the news dailythe Punjab Communications Department has said that a new office for the Punjab CM will be constructed on 4.6 kanals of land near Club Road, G.O.R in Lahore. Blueprints and plans for the new office have already been prepared.The Communications department also said that temporary accommodation is being arranged for the existing officers in the current building, and that the new office will also be used to accommodate guests of the chief minister.Not only this, another 46 crore Rupees will be spent on renovation of Punjab House.