  Sunday, August 2, 2020

Neville Maxwell discloses document revealing that India provoked China into 1962 border war

Discussion in 'World Affairs' started by vi-va, Aug 2, 2020

    vi-va

    vi-va SENIOR MEMBER

    Neville Maxwell discloses document revealing that India provoked China into 1962 border war

    Journalist's Snowden-like revelations about 1962 war boost China's claims of 'peaceful rise'

    Debasish Roy Chowdhury
    Published: 5:30am, 31 Mar, 2014
    Updated: 3:51pm, 6 Jul, 2017
    [​IMG]
    Photo illustration: Brian Wang
    At an official banquet in Beijing in 1971, Neville Maxwell had the shock of his life. Premier Zhou Enlai and Pakistan's then prime minister Zulfikar Ali Bhutto rose from the head table and walked to the foreign correspondents' table, where The Times reporter was seated.

    "Mr Maxwell," said Zhou through his interpreter, "your book has done a service to truth, and China has benefited from that." Zhou called for a glass of mao-tai and offered him a toast.

    "That moment at the banquet is deeply engraved in my memory, failing as it sometimes is," Maxwell said in an interview with the South China Morning Post.

    The 87-year-old Australian journalist and historian likes to make jokes about his supposedly fading memory. But he won't let India forget its past errors which, he says, led to the 1962 Sino-Indian war.

    Beijing would welcome the revived attention to their India dispute Journalist Neville Maxwell
    For nearly half a century he has been going against the grain of Indian collective memory that remembers the humiliating defeat in the month-long border war as an unprovoked act of aggression by a country it considered a friend.

    This month he pulled a Snowden on India. He exposed a top-secret Indian war report that returned the spotlight to a period in history that still sours public opinion in India and bars normal ties between the two Asian giants.

    In a specially created blog, Maxwell published a chunk of the secret war report that harshly criticised the highest echelons of power in India at the time for pursuing a flawed strategy of provoking China without the means to handle a backlash.

    India's toll in that short war in the high Himalayas was 1,383 killed, 1,047 wounded and 1,696 missing. China never declared its losses. The war ended when Beijing suddenly called a unilateral ceasefire and ordered its troops to retreat to their previous positions - all after dealing India its worst military drubbing.

    India called the "attack" a stab in the back. But China maintained it was a necessary counterattack to fend off India's advances on its territory - Maxwell's thoughts exactly. "I had been trying for years to get the report on to the public record but it had begun to look as if the report might never be published, and I thought that would be dreadful," Maxwell told the Post in an exclusive interview. Speaking from Sydney, it was the first time he discussed his disclosure that has made waves in India.

    Maxwell covered the 1962 war as The Times' India correspondent. Like all Western journalists, he unquestioningly accepted India's line that China had been the aggressor and reported it as such. Later, when he took a sabbatical to study the conflict more deeply, he said he began to see China's side of the story.

    "I was blinded by ideology … liberal anti-communism. You'll see the same affecting many journalists today, as American policy continues the cold war," he said.

    [​IMG]
    Serious questions have been raised about whether the Indian army should have taken on the People's Liberation Army. Photo: SCMP
    In 1970, a converted Maxwell published an influential yet controversial revisionist tome, India's China War - the object of Zhou's praise at the banquet the following year. The book chronicled how India provoked Beijing into the fight, challenging the narrative of Chinese aggression. For his conviction, Indians denounced Maxwell as a China apologist and an India-basher.

    The inspiration for Maxwell's epiphany was widely believed to be a document that gave him a rare insight into the workings of the then Indian establishment. The so-called Henderson Brooks-Bhagat Report was an operational review of India's military debacle commissioned by New Delhi that Maxwell managed to obtain.

    Compiled by Lieutenant-General Henderson Brooks and Brigadier Premindra Singh Bhagat in 1963, it has been kept secret by the Indian government despite repeated appeals that it be declassified. The government's excuse for keeping the report under wraps "for national security" has few takers in India. The predominant view is that the government aims to protect the legacy of the then prime minister, Jawaharlal Nehru.

    Disgraced by the 1962 defeat, Nehru died a broken man within two years. But the Nehru-Gandhi clan, through its grip on the ruling Congress Party, has continued to maintain a near monopoly on the levers of power.

    The report is a dry army operations review, its terms of reference narrowed to military preparedness to insulate the civilian leadership from a witch hunt. But the authors still manage to make a scathing implicit attack on top civilian and military authorities.

    In particular, they rip into the so-called "forward policy" pushed by the Nehru government, under which Indian troops were told to advance from their existing positions to stake out new territory and force out the Chinese.

    The report details how this brinkmanship was forced down the throats of ground commanders despite their repeated warnings about reversing the border's status quo without sufficient preparation. Such moves, they said, were bound to provoke the Chinese.

    Half a century on, as India and China struggle to overcome the mutual suspicion left over from the war, peaceniks hope Maxwell's outing of the secret war report might lead to more critical examination within India about its own role in the war and help reset bilateral relations.

    Indian media organisations have been widely covering the report, long seen as the key to bringing closure to a national shame. Opposition parties have renewed demands for the report to be declassified, but the government has refused to budge. In a moving piece thanking Maxwell, Indian Express editor Shekhar Gupta wrote that the report was still being treated as top secret only to "protect our carefully crafted and preserved mythologies of 1962".

    For China, the significance of the disclosure goes beyond India. At a time when there is growing disquiet in the region over China's claim to a "peaceful rise", a revisiting of the 1962 war helps it polish its credentials while reaffirming its ideological steel in view of its disputes in the South China and East China Seas.

    "Beijing would welcome the revived attention to their India dispute," Maxwell said. "Its lessons are that China is conflict-averse and will do all it can to reach peaceful solutions, but that it can't be pushed around and will never back away from defending what it sees as its basic security concerns. If the issue becomes fight or surrender, the PRC will always fight."

    https://www.scmp.com/news/asia/arti...eveals-india-was-hiding-nothing-over-its-1962
     
    vi-va

    vi-va SENIOR MEMBER

    vi-va

    vi-va SENIOR MEMBER

    vi-va

    vi-va SENIOR MEMBER

    upload_2020-8-2_11-59-57.png


    upload_2020-8-2_12-0-36.png

    upload_2020-8-2_12-2-2.png
    upload_2020-8-2_12-2-28.png




    upload_2020-8-2_12-2-50.png



    upload_2020-8-2_12-3-35.png
     

    vi-va

    vi-va SENIOR MEMBER

    Comments from GoodReads

    But I do believe it, or at least enough of it. Its pretty detailed and well sourced. It does seem like this war was entirely Nehru/Congress/India's fault. That they idiotically perpetuated an archaic Colonial forward policy on China, without the empire to back it up.

    They pushed their claims as far as possible into China, and refused to negotiate on the topic (probably because they knew their arguments, based on the Shimla convention and other colonial era treaties and maps which were themselves machinations of British aggression and deception, were bullshit).

    Meanwhile telling the world that they were totally open to negotiation and that it was the Chinese who were recalcitrant. Nehru told completely different stories to the press, to the Chinese, and to his cabinet.

    His casuistry and intentional deception are almost like a racist caricature of an evil brahmin. And his arrogance, nepotism, strongmanism, and "idealistic" (deluded) impracticality are like a caricature of the worst sort of early Indian/Congress leader.

    Its so characteristic of India then and now, to make idiotic decisions based on considerations like pride and humiliation, magical thinking, overzealous nationalism, obedience to strongmen or charismatic fools, an excessive emphasis on personal connection, or just randomness rather than having any sort of concrete or well considered strategy to achieve their objectives.

    The war was also a distinctly secular, bourgeois-post-colonial-socialist disaster. Hindutva or Hindu chauvinism have nothing to do with this story. Even nationalism insofar as it played into this, seems a bit astroturfed.

    And due to all of this thousands of people died, tons of money was wasted, India's relationship with China was spoiled, India's international reputation took a nosedive, and the Pakistan-China alliance was set up to prosper. Oh yeah and India was left geostrategically much weaker than if he had just settled the border issue diplomatically, as the Chinese had repeatedly offered.
     
    Figaro

    Figaro SENIOR MEMBER

    Considering India never even declassified the report in question (the Henderson-Brooks report), it can be said with certainty that he was telling the truth.
     
    vi-va

    vi-va SENIOR MEMBER

    vi-va

    vi-va SENIOR MEMBER

    vi-va

    vi-va SENIOR MEMBER

    Neville Maxwell interview: the full transcript
    Post: What do you hope to achieve with this disclosure?

    NM: I hope to achieve what I have been trying to do for nearly 50 years! To rid Indian opinion of the induced delusion that in 1962 India was the victim of an unprovoked surprise Chinese aggression, to make people in India see that the truth was that it was mistakes by the Indian government, specifically Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru, that forced the war on China.
     
