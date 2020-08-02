Neville Maxwell discloses document revealing that India provoked China into 1962 border war

Comments from GoodReads



But I do believe it, or at least enough of it. Its pretty detailed and well sourced. It does seem like this war was entirely Nehru/Congress/India's fault. That they idiotically perpetuated an archaic Colonial forward policy on China, without the empire to back it up.



They pushed their claims as far as possible into China, and refused to negotiate on the topic (probably because they knew their arguments, based on the Shimla convention and other colonial era treaties and maps which were themselves machinations of British aggression and deception, were bullshit).



Meanwhile telling the world that they were totally open to negotiation and that it was the Chinese who were recalcitrant. Nehru told completely different stories to the press, to the Chinese, and to his cabinet.



His casuistry and intentional deception are almost like a racist caricature of an evil brahmin. And his arrogance, nepotism, strongmanism, and "idealistic" (deluded) impracticality are like a caricature of the worst sort of early Indian/Congress leader.



Its so characteristic of India then and now, to make idiotic decisions based on considerations like pride and humiliation, magical thinking, overzealous nationalism, obedience to strongmen or charismatic fools, an excessive emphasis on personal connection, or just randomness rather than having any sort of concrete or well considered strategy to achieve their objectives.



The war was also a distinctly secular, bourgeois-post-colonial-socialist disaster. Hindutva or Hindu chauvinism have nothing to do with this story. Even nationalism insofar as it played into this, seems a bit astroturfed.



And due to all of this thousands of people died, tons of money was wasted, India's relationship with China was spoiled, India's international reputation took a nosedive, and the Pakistan-China alliance was set up to prosper. Oh yeah and India was left geostrategically much weaker than if he had just settled the border issue diplomatically, as the Chinese had repeatedly offered.

