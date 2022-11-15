Never heard of police stuffing ballot boxes on night before polls: Japan ambassador​

Japanese ambassador to Bangladesh ITO Naoki on Monday hoped major political parties will participate in the polls, saying that the ruling Awami-League (AL) government assured them of holding a free and fair election.The ambassador came up with this claim on Monday at a discussion, organised by Center for Governance Studies (CGS). The executive director of the think tank, Zillur Rahman, conducted the event.