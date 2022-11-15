What's new

Never heard of police stuffing ballot boxes on night before polls: Japan ambassador

B

Black_cats

ELITE MEMBER
Dec 31, 2010
8,770
-6
13,414

Never heard of police stuffing ballot boxes on night before polls: Japan ambassador​

Special Correspondent
Dhaka
Published: 14 Nov 2022, 06: 59

Japanese ambassador to Bangladesh Ito Naoki
Japanese ambassador to Bangladesh Ito NaokiUNB

Japanese ambassador to Bangladesh ITO Naoki on Monday hoped major political parties will participate in the polls, saying that the ruling Awami-League (AL) government assured them of holding a free and fair election.

Replying to a newsman's query over the election in 2018, ITO Naoki said he heard that police officials stuffed ballot boxes at night before the voting [in last elections], adding that he never heard of any such incident happening in any other country.

The ambassador came up with this claim on Monday at a discussion, organised by Center for Governance Studies (CGS). The executive director of the think tank, Zillur Rahman, conducted the event.

He hoped there would be no chance to do that in the next national election. The country needs a free and fair election. It is his firm expectation.

en.prothomalo.com

Never heard of police stuffing ballot boxes on night before polls: Japan ambassador

Japanese ambassador to Bangladesh ITO Naoki
en.prothomalo.com en.prothomalo.com
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 1, Members: 0, Guests: 1)

Similar threads

beijingwalker
Polls show almost no one trusts US media, after decades of war propaganda and lies
Replies
11
Views
500
Hamartia Antidote
Hamartia Antidote
B
Japan, the land of rising promise for Bangladesh’s ICT sector
Replies
0
Views
598
Black_cats
B
B
Myanmar loses support of 9 countries on Rohingya issue
2
Replies
24
Views
2K
Tagaung
Tagaung
B
'30-60pc votes cast night before polls'
Replies
2
Views
347
Khan_21
Khan_21
Yongpeng Sun-Tastaufen
Belarus election: Lukashenko's claim of landslide victory sparks widespread protests
Replies
4
Views
541
damm1t
damm1t

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom