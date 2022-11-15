Never heard of police stuffing ballot boxes on night before polls: Japan ambassador​

Black_cats
Japanese ambassador to Bangladesh ITO Naoki on Monday hoped major political parties will participate in the polls, saying that the ruling Awami-League (AL) government assured them of holding a free and fair election.
Replying to a newsman's query over the election in 2018, ITO Naoki said he heard that police officials stuffed ballot boxes at night before the voting [in last elections], adding that he never heard of any such incident happening in any other country.
The ambassador came up with this claim on Monday at a discussion, organised by Center for Governance Studies (CGS). The executive director of the think tank, Zillur Rahman, conducted the event.
He hoped there would be no chance to do that in the next national election. The country needs a free and fair election. It is his firm expectation.
