Never forget: The Murder of Marwa El-Sherbini

Headscarf Martyr What does this murder tell us? Remember the killer stabbed her 18 times during court procession, under the watch of state security!

Tragic Symbol: Egypt's Headscarf Martyr The murder of Marwa al-Sherbini, a 32-year-old Egyptian pharmacist stabbed to death in a German courtroom last week, has stoked growing anger in Egypt, where the local press has taken to referring to Sherbini as the "headscarf martyr." But with everyone from Islamists to the government claiming...

Marwa Ali El-Sherbini brutally murdered on wearing headscarf Marwa el-Sherbini, 32, 3 month pregnant, stood in a Dresden courtroom last Thursday, testifying against a man charged with racially insulting her. Then the defendant leapt across the courtroom, and stabbed her with a knife, no fewer than 18 times. As her husband, Eliv Ali Okaz, ran to her aid...

Hello and Salam Alaikum guys!Nearly 12 years ago a Muslim woman from Egypt was murdered in a German courtroom. In a freaking courtroom in a country that sees itself as the beacon of rule of law!What happened? She was on a playground with her child and was insulted by a jobless hobo with racist and anti-Muslim slurs. He got a fine for this but appealed the court decision so they trialed him.During the court hearings he stood up and stabbed Marwa El-Sherbini 18 times and killed her. Her husband who tried to help her got 3 stabs and was wounded by a shot fired by a police officer who thought that her own husband wants to harm her. Her 3 year old son saw his own mother die in a courtroom of a first world country. In order to complete the tragedy: She was also 3 months pregnant...I remember the time and the internet comments of 2009. Victim blaming - I read comment sections on that recent incident in Canada as well, people are just disgusting - and hatespeech against a young mother who did a very German thing to handle her conflicts: pressing charges. I remember how one comment said that it was her fault to press charges for "such a minor crime" and stuff like that.There were also threads here on PDF about her back in 2009:May Allah grant her paradise and protect her son from all evil of this world.