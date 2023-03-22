Never forget: the army tortured an autistic man to death just to prove a point

We must always remember this. No matter who wins, which govt forms; this one fact must never leave our consciousness.

Because this one fact embodies the pure depravity and evil that is currently running through the veins of the Pakistani army. The ARMY, not establishment. Not "taqatwar halqe". Dont use a bullshit euphemism/nickname when talking about these fucks. They are our ARMY.



Even when political opponents are targeted, you understand the "logic" behind their nefarious plans because they want to crush somebody who's a threat to them, maintain their own power, etc etc. "Standard" syasi stuff.



But the killiing and torture of Ali Bilal aka Zille Shah; this was an act of pure evil. Pure depravity and a level of barbarism that even the Nazis would be impressed at. He posed no threat. He never tweeted anything. Never even said a bad word to anyone. He was one of us; but his crime was that he saw the world differently, loved to dance, and wanted to see a better Pakistan.

And for no reason; the army and ISI gained nothing from his death. They just wanted to intimidate us and prove a point that this is how low they can sink to squash us. This is the level of their fear and hatred of the public; their "dushman"



This is our army folks. Our muhafiz. Never forget this.



On a personal level, this event is the straw that broke the camel's back. And I suspect that may be the case for many normal Pakistanis all over the world.