Never-before-seen video of the attack on Al Asad Airbase

truthfollower

truthfollower

FULL MEMBER
Mar 8, 2019
Pakistan
Pakistan

wow :o:
power of 1000 pound warhead
pakistani bomb was about 2500 pounds?
@SQ8
I can only wonder about the affects of PAF airstrike against Indian targets during operation swift retort
 
truthfollower

truthfollower

FULL MEMBER
Mar 8, 2019
Pakistan
Pakistan
In case of a war between India and Pakistan,
with such precision ammunition on both sides,
very difficult for high command to survive the first strike.
In case of Pakistan its even more difficult, we live very close to border.
@PanzerKiel
 
SQ8

SQ8

ADVISORS
Mar 28, 2009
Pakistan
Pakistan
What is more interesting and worth pointing out that a 1000lb bomb leaves skeletons of these buildings standing but the Indian version of spice 2000lb bombs leaves the building fully intact with no external debris (because Pakistani cleanup in the middle of the night is so excellent and they can remove 300 bodies and silence any families instantly ) @Windjammer
 
