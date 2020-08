Never-before-seen footage shows inside the NXIVM sex cult as the Dalai Lama blesses its leaders after he was given $1m donation and Canadian actress Sarah Edmondson describes her fight to leave

HBO will begin airing a nine-part documentary, The Vow, on Sunday night

The show promises 'a deep, nuanced look' at the NXIVM sex cult

The new show features previously-unseen footage from a high ranking member

The series shows the Dalai Lama, who was paid $1m to address a meeting

Many Nxivm leaders have been charged with sex trafficking and racketeering

Cult leader Keith Raniere was convicted in June 2019 and is awaiting sentencing

Canadian actress Sarah Edmondson, who left the cult in 2017, describes how she was recruited into NXIVM and how she managed to break free

The Dalai Lama is shown garlanding NXIVM founder Keith Raniere in the new documentary

Raniere, the NXIVM founder, was convicted of sex trafficking and other charges in June 2019



Mark Vicente, a former high-ranking member of the group, provided much of the footage

NXIVM recruited successful actresses, such as members Allison Mack (right) and Nicki Clyne

Smallville actress Mack was one of the most senior members of the sex cult

Mack, arriving at court in May 2018. She pled guilty to sex trafficking and conspiracy charges