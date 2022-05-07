What's new

‘Never been so scared’: Amber Heard testifies Johnny Depp shoved liquor bottle inside her

unrequitted_love_suzy

unrequitted_love_suzy

FULL MEMBER
Jul 13, 2020
497
0
257
Country
Greece
Location
Iran, Islamic Republic Of
nypost.com

‘Never been so scared’: Amber Heard testifies Johnny Depp shoved liquor bottle inside her

Amber Heard broke down into heaving sobs on the stand as she recalled Johnny Depp inserting a bottle inside her during a trip to Australia in March 2015.
nypost.com nypost.com


FAIRFAX, Va. — Amber Heard broke down into heaving sobs on the stand Thursday as she recalled Johnny Depp allegedly threatening to “carve up” her face with a bottle — and then inserting it inside her during a fight.

“I didn’t know if the bottle he had inside me was broken,” she said, breathing heavily as she held back tears. “I couldn’t feel it. I couldn’t feel anything.”

The nightmare unfolded in March 2015 while the then-married couple was staying in Australia, where Depp was filming the fifth installment of the “Pirates of the Caribbean” movie franchise.

The two got into an argument about drinking, and Depp taunted Heard with a bottle of booze he was holding — which dropped to the floor and broke after she went to grab it, the actress said.

“That really set him off,” Heard testified, getting emotional as she recalled how she ended up on the floor.
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 2, Members: 1, Guests: 1)

Similar threads

Dai Toruko
'My name is Parvin': Iranian woman files claims of torture and abuse against Greece
2
Replies
16
Views
824
Menace2Society
Menace2Society
Qutb-ud-din-Aibak
Dozens of Malaysian Indians Died in Police Custody - Not a Single Officer Has Been Charged - Indians cite racism in Malaysia? Is it all fake or real?
2 3
Replies
39
Views
1K
lcloo
lcloo
D
The poor, the rich: In a sick India, all are on their own
Replies
1
Views
305
jus_chillin
jus_chillin
F-22Raptor
Ordinary evil. My experience of communicating with the Russian military in Bucha
Replies
0
Views
154
F-22Raptor
F-22Raptor
Morpheus
Amiriyah bombing 30 years on: ‘No one remembers’ the victims
Replies
1
Views
364
PAKISTANFOREVER
PAKISTANFOREVER

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom