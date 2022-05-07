unrequitted_love_suzy
‘Never been so scared’: Amber Heard testifies Johnny Depp shoved liquor bottle inside her
Amber Heard broke down into heaving sobs on the stand as she recalled Johnny Depp inserting a bottle inside her during a trip to Australia in March 2015.
nypost.com
FAIRFAX, Va. — Amber Heard broke down into heaving sobs on the stand Thursday as she recalled Johnny Depp allegedly threatening to “carve up” her face with a bottle — and then inserting it inside her during a fight.
“I didn’t know if the bottle he had inside me was broken,” she said, breathing heavily as she held back tears. “I couldn’t feel it. I couldn’t feel anything.”
The nightmare unfolded in March 2015 while the then-married couple was staying in Australia, where Depp was filming the fifth installment of the “Pirates of the Caribbean” movie franchise.
The two got into an argument about drinking, and Depp taunted Heard with a bottle of booze he was holding — which dropped to the floor and broke after she went to grab it, the actress said.
“That really set him off,” Heard testified, getting emotional as she recalled how she ended up on the floor.