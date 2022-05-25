What's new

Neutrals caught doing shelling at PTI protestors

Norwegian

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1529446524383535104
F0EFA2FE-AE15-4E5F-ACF6-BA4612D7278E.jpeg


Happy now? They were never neutral...
😡😡😡
 
Trailer23 said:
I DO NOT believe that our Military will fire a single bullet on our people.
Click to expand...
It isn’t impossible either.
I for one like many people don’t know the truth.
Truth will come out until then it’s our duty to ask and be skeptical til we have answers.
 

