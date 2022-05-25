Neutrals caught doing shelling at PTI protestors

have you read the history? read what happened in 1977.... just one case study for you!
So? Watch the video and open your sleepy eyes
It isn’t impossible either.
Oh come on PTI tigers grow up, u r doing an agitation, be prepared for a little fight.View attachment 847724
Happy now? They were never neutral...
Yeh basori ka BSF ka Saath to mathai exchange kerta hain Jo lakhon kashmirion ka khaoon ki zimadar ha or apna logon per shell barsa Raha hain, koi sharam, koi haya, koi gairat?View attachment 847724
Happy now? They were never neutral...