Pakistan will not cut off ties with Qatar in wake of the decision of the GCC countries to sever diplomatic relations with the Gulf country over its alleged support for terrorism in the region.The Spokesman of the Foreign Office Nafees Zakariya said, “for now [at least], there is no change for Qatar. We will announce if there is any development on this issue.”KSA has been generous in helping Pakistan economically and it has a large Pakistani working diaspora.Pakistan has friendly relations with both countries and hence it puts it between the devil and the deep sea. Much of Pakistan’s predicament has got to do with personal ties that Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif enjoys with both countries. His family is being probed in Panama leaks scandal where Qatari Prince Hamad bin Jasim bin Jaber Al-Thani is playing a role to rescue them. Qatari Prince Hamad bin Jasim bin Jaber Al-Thani regretted that he could not appear before the Joint Investigation Team (JIT) probing the Panama Papers case against the Sharif family as he was busy but his letter was delivered.Read more: Saudi-UAE campaign against Qatar: Muslim nations forced to choose sides Sharif’s closeness with the Riyadh is well-known as he was saved and given refuge in the Kingdom when General Musharraf had imprisoned him after the coup. KSA has been generous in helping Pakistan economically and it has a large Pakistani working diaspora.This quandary comes at a time when Pakistan is faced with severing ties with India and Afghanistan and hence it has its work cut out as the Arab countries are on the surge against Doha.On Monday, Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, and the United Arab Emirates cut off diplomatic ties with Qatar, causing fissures in the powerful Gulf consortium ostensibly for its alleged support to terrorism. Egypt also accused Qatar of espousing anti-Egyptian forces and ended diplomatic relations with Doha. The quartet has been joined by other countries like Yemen, Libya, Mauritania, and Maldives. Jordan has downgraded its diplomatic representation in Doha.According to the Saudi state news agency SPA Qatar “embraces multiple terrorists and sectarian groups aimed at disturbing stability in the region, including the Muslim Brotherhood, ISIS, and Al-Qaeda, and promotes the message and schemes of these groups through their media constantly.”The Saudi-led coalition rusticated Qatar from military operations in Yemen. The coalition’s statement accused Doha of supporting the Al-Qaeda and Islamic State terrorist groups.Saudi Arabia also closed the border and halted air and sea traffic with Qatar, urging “all brotherly countries and companies to do the same”.Egypt also broke off ties with the tiny Gulf state. It has closed all its seaports and airspace to Qatari vessels and planes, the country’s Foreign Ministry said in a statement.The Saudi Press Agency said the Saudi government would also reach out to its allies “and start the immediate legal procedures for understanding with fraternal and friendly countries and international companies to implement the same procedure as soon as possible for all means of transport to and from the State of Qatar, for reasons related to Saudi national security.”