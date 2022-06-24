What's new

Neutral is trying to silence voices critical to his illegitimate rule

Norwegian

Norwegian

Pakistan Army's ex officer Major Adil has posted a snapshot of warnings he has received from Twitter on his tweets where he exposed how neutrals are rigging upcoming by elections in Punjab...
EDC9D3EC-D3F3-405E-AAF4-A40FF8251DEE.jpeg

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1540146754116542464
 
Madni Bappa

Madni Bappa

There is some truth about Bajwa’s family being Ahmadis. The Ahmadi mindset is obvious I.e accept the domination of the West.
Don't know about accepting domination of West. But they have strong covert links with Israel. And they'd be more than willing to carry out sabotage and subversion operations against Pakistan. They're basically Mizrahi jews for Israeli intelligence. They're very familiar with Pakistan/Pakistani society would make for good field operatives for Israelis.

Talk of accepting Israel also increased when Bajwa rose to power.

Clear instructions were issued by Bajwa to concerned quarters, Regime change then he will make IK history. He hasn’t deviated from his plan. Just had to encounter unexpected public outrage.
Also the management of this forum is actively waging 5th generation warfare against it's own members.


There is heavy handed clamp down on posts/threads that are even light hearted making fun of Bajwa. Censorship in this forum is so crazy. Shows how spooked they are.
 
N.Siddiqui

N.Siddiqui

Don't know about accepting domination of West. But they have strong covert links with Israel. And they'd be more than willing to carry out sabotage and subversion operations against Pakistan. They're basically Mizrahi jews for Israeli intelligence. They're very familiar with Pakistan/Pakistani society would make for good field operatives for Israelis.

Talk of accepting Israel also increased when Bajwa rose to power.


Also the management of this forum is actively waging 5th generation warfare against it's own members.


There is heavy handed clamp down on posts/threads that are even light hearted making fun of Bajwa. Censorship in this forum is so crazy. Shows how spooked they are.
Bajwa's father-in-law, Ijaz Amjad, a Pakistan Army officer who retired with a two-star Major-General rank, was an Ahmadi, and don't think they marries outside their clan of Qad***i's, so chances are Bajwa is also an Ahmadi, and hiding this 'could be problem' for obvious reasons.

They hide their identity of belonging to Qadia** and pray in our mosques, mingle and befriend with Muslims and covertly do their planning.

And this looks and proving to be true.
They're basically Mizrahi jews for Israeli intelligence. They're very familiar with Pakistan/Pakistani society would make for good field operatives for Israelis.

thelondonpost.net

Pakistanis in Israeli army | Over 600 Pakistanis servicing the Israeli Army

Over 600 Pakistanis in the Israeli army."More Qadiyanis serve in the Israeli Armed Forces than Pakistan according to a book, ‘Israel: A Profile’.
thelondonpost.net thelondonpost.net
 
Last edited:
Madni Bappa

Madni Bappa

Bajwa's father-in-law, Ijaz Amjad, was also a Pakistan Army officer who retired with a two-star Major-General rank, was an Ahmadi, and don't think they marries outside their clan of Qad***i's, so chances are Bajwa is also an Ahmadi, and hiding this 'could be problem' for obvious reasons.

They hide their identity of belonging to Qadia** and pray in our mosques, mingle and befriend with Muslims and covertly do their planning.

And this looks and proving to be true.
They're basically Mizrahi jews for Israeli intelligence. They're very familiar with Pakistan/Pakistani society would make for good field operatives for Israelis.

thelondonpost.net

Pakistanis in Israeli army | Over 600 Pakistanis servicing the Israeli Army

Over 600 Pakistanis in the Israeli army."More Qadiyanis serve in the Israeli Armed Forces than Pakistan according to a book, ‘Israel: A Profile’.
thelondonpost.net thelondonpost.net
Yea you can never know unless maybe you find a picture of the whole list of their khalifas and their pictures in one frame hanging by the bathroom.

It's usually hanging by the bathroom lmao 😂😂
 
N.Siddiqui

N.Siddiqui

Yea you can never know unless maybe you find a picture of the whole list of their khalifas and their pictures in one frame hanging by the bathroom.

It's usually hanging by the bathroom lmao 😂😂
They belong to this place where they hang the list. Looks as though they want to hide the clan they belong to as Hanging the list of the Khalifas in the Drawing room or living room would have made this clear to every Muslim visitor to their home.

They are covert and conspirators just as zionists, actually belong to them, the reason Bajwa is doing knowingly fully that his actions are destroying the country, and it is pithching Awam against the Fauj, the long awaited dream of Israel and India.


He arranged Mehfil e Milad to stop the allegations of he is a Qadiani, how clever of him.

en.dailypakistan.com.pk

Army Chief organizes a gathering that will finally shut down conspiracy theorists

ISLAMABAD - Suspicions over the faith of Chief of Army Staff Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa should finally finish as army chief organised a Mehfil-e-Milad and an
en.dailypakistan.com.pk en.dailypakistan.com.pk
 
-blitzkrieg-

-blitzkrieg-

Bajwa has saved imran khan from catastrophic economic consequences this current govt will soon see. .like a good coach who saves his best striker for last 20 minutes of the game.
 
Enigma SIG

Enigma SIG

Bajwa has saved imran khan from catastrophic economic consequences this current govt will soon see. .like a good coach who saves his best striker for last 20 minutes of the game.
No matter how much establishment tries to save Bajwa, he's done for in the eyes of Pakistan.
 
?

....

Respected COAS General Bajwa is very soft on these fake news peddlers. Imran Khan should be arrested and let them cry more.

Bahadur retd major running away from battlefield to London 🤣



FQ22Y10X0AEre6W


No matter how much establishment tries to save Bajwa, he's done for in the eyes of Pakistan.
In your dreams. Only salty PTIians are burtthurt .
 

