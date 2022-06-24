Neutral is trying to silence voices critical to his illegitimate rule

Pakistan Army's ex officer Major Adil has posted a snapshot of warnings he has received from Twitter on his tweets where he exposed how neutrals are rigging upcoming by elections in Punjab...
Clear instructions were issued by Bajwa to concerned quarters, Regime change then he will make IK history. He hasn’t deviated from his plan. Just had to encounter unexpected public outrage.Bajwa will not rest until he destroys IK and PTI.
Don't know about accepting domination of West. But they have strong covert links with Israel. And they'd be more than willing to carry out sabotage and subversion operations against Pakistan. They're basically Mizrahi jews for Israeli intelligence. They're very familiar with Pakistan/Pakistani society would make for good field operatives for Israelis.There is some truth about Bajwa’s family being Ahmadis. The Ahmadi mindset is obvious I.e accept the domination of the West.
Talk of accepting Israel also increased when Bajwa rose to power.
There is heavy handed clamp down on posts/threads that are even light hearted making fun of Bajwa. Censorship in this forum is so crazy. Shows how spooked they are.
Yea you can never know unless maybe you find a picture of the whole list of their khalifas and their pictures in one frame hanging by the bathroom.Bajwa's father-in-law, Ijaz Amjad, was also a Pakistan Army officer who retired with a two-star Major-General rank, was an Ahmadi, and don't think they marries outside their clan of Qad***i's, so chances are Bajwa is also an Ahmadi, and hiding this 'could be problem' for obvious reasons.
They hide their identity of belonging to Qadia** and pray in our mosques, mingle and befriend with Muslims and covertly do their planning.
And this looks and proving to be true.
Pakistanis in Israeli army | Over 600 Pakistanis servicing the Israeli ArmyOver 600 Pakistanis in the Israeli army."More Qadiyanis serve in the Israeli Armed Forces than Pakistan according to a book, ‘Israel: A Profile’.thelondonpost.net
It's usually hanging by the bathroom lmao
Bajwa will not rest until he destroys IK and PTI.
No matter how much establishment tries to save Bajwa, he's done for in the eyes of Pakistan.Bajwa has saved imran khan from catastrophic economic consequences this current govt will soon see. .like a good coach who saves his best striker for last 20 minutes of the game.
In your dreams. Only salty PTIians are burtthurt .No matter how much establishment tries to save Bajwa, he's done for in the eyes of Pakistan.
Just like mian mafroor ?Bahadur retd major running awat from battlefield to London