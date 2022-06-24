Neutral is trying to silence voices critical to his illegitimate rule

Madni Bappa said:



It's usually hanging by the bathroom lmao Yea you can never know unless maybe you find a picture of the whole list of their khalifas and their pictures in one frame hanging by the bathroom.It's usually hanging by the bathroom lmao Click to expand...

Army Chief organizes a gathering that will finally shut down conspiracy theorists ISLAMABAD - Suspicions over the faith of Chief of Army Staff Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa should finally finish as army chief organised a Mehfil-e-Milad and an

They belong to this place where they hang the list. Looks as though they want to hide the clan they belong to as Hanging the list of the Khalifas in the Drawing room or living room would have made this clear to every Muslim visitor to their home.They are covert and conspirators just as zionists, actually belong to them, the reason Bajwa is doing knowingly fully that his actions are destroying the country, and it is pithching Awam against the Fauj, the long awaited dream of Israel and India.He arranged Mehfil e Milad to stop the allegations of he is a Qadiani, how clever of him.