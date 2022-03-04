What's new

Neutral foreign policy is the need of Pakistan.

China, Russia & USA
All are equal for Pakistan.
Pakistan will have Neutral foreign policy.
During War Pakistan will not support any side, but support both sides for peace talk.

Twice we supported USA and they are still not happy for it.
 

