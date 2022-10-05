Neutral assures that they will stay away from politics : Bajwaa. .. ( no shit?)

Armed forces to stay out of politics, says Gen Bajwa Army chief reiterates pledge to leave after the completion of his second three-year term in two months.

WASHINGTON: Chief of the Army Staff Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa assured the nation on Tuesday that the armed forces have distanced themselves from politics and want to remain so.The army chief also reiterated his pledge to leave after the completion of his second three-year term in two months, saying that he would do as he promised earlier. He made these remarks at a lunch at the Pakistan Embassy in Washington.According to the people who attended, Gen Bajwa addressed the gathering before the lunch and then also made informal remarks while talking to his guests. He reminded the nation that reviving the country’s ailing economy should be the first priority of all segments of society, adding that without a strong economy the nation would not be able to achieve its targets.