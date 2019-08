My Assessment Over Kashmir!



1. India has done what it had to.

2. The US and even China can’t antagonize relations with India. It is a huge market.

3. No country will interfere.



On the other hand:



1. IMF and FATF pressure to disband all resistant organizations in Kashmir based in Pakistan. That is done. Even if Pakistan wanted, which it shouldn’t, it couldn’t revive the resistance movement. Even all indigenous resistance there will be against Pakistan.

2. Only thing left is diplomacy.



What about Gilgit Baltistan?

1. GB was officially a part of Kashmir, but Pakistan brought it into Pakistan. India objected at the time, now it has done the same

Weakens Pakistan's defence?



War?



1. War will cripple Pakistan. Nuclear deterrent won’t allow a war either. Neither will the international community. Nor does Pakistan’s economic position allow it.



Why India did it?

1. Modi needs distractions. Economy is bad, and appealing to his base.

2. There will be great repression in Indian held Kashmir.



What happened?

1. Kashmir split into two unions. With only one having a legislative assembly.

2. People will not have Chief Ministers but a Modi Government appointed Governor.

3. Anyone can go settle and live in Kashmir which will change its demographic make up.

4. Kashmiri’s identities and right to self determination, taken away.



Possible outcomes:

1. This will increase extremism, jihad, fighting and terrorism directly in Kashmir and the sub-continent in large.



No one will listen. Pakistan may go all over the world, but its a lost cause. No one will listen. Had you competed and positioned yourselves as a global economic power and not beggars that you have become today - you may have put up a much stronger diplomatic fight.



India will probably go for the West Bank Israel model, changing the demographic make up of Kashmir... stealing their land and identity.

Click to expand...