Why Pakistan needs to reevaluate its foreign policy priorities ​

Islamabad has been reactionary, rather than anticipatory, and the last-minute backing out from the ongoing Kuala Lumpur summit could further isolate the country when it needs committed friends the most.

Pakistan’s foreign policy has been in disarray.

Pakistani government is not listening to its diplomats.

The Khan administration’s diplomatic ineptitude has echoed the populist messaging that swept it into power. Rather than strategic, it is driven by domestic political narratives which, inherently, are shallow and ill-informed.

embarrassing U-turns. At home, this has earned the government a reputation forBy spilling over into the international arena, however, it has undermined Pakistan’s diplomatic credibility, even with its closest allies.

Quite absurdly

Instead, Islamabad froze, and sought to disguise its inaction with rhetoric that played better to domestic audiences than it did to the international community . Pakistan struggled to generate diplomatic support for its position on Kashmir, particularly amongst the 57 members of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation.

Just two – Turkey and Malaysia