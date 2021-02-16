Neutering of historical qualms pivotal for peace with neighbor in India,China,Korea

Asia needs a new approch against old seeds of division sown by the Western Imperialist which are still there as a remnant of the prehistoric form of self-destructive propaganda.





But is this too much of an expectation of maturity when their political spheres has adopted an all accompassing, highly charged nationalistic approach in state policy ?

Is there a chance of modification of historical perception based on a real ,fact-based ,considerate form of historical study and research without sole purpose of vilifying the other side on behest of puttng oneself in a better light or to divert blame ?



India-Japan-Korea they are all the same and face the risk of succumbing to eternal animosity with its neighbor due to egregious state-sponsored propaganda ,disseminated as history among civilians, such only creates division and a base for yet another invasion by the western imperialists.



Starting with India,this nation has adopted a warped version of history based on hearsay . Indians firmly believe ,Aksai Chin was part of India historically( even though there was never an India ,not the one that we know as the current geographical representation, before 1947) though the civilization in Sindh region didn't even penetrate the current Ladakh region guarded by mountains and was rather a part of current Tibet and Xinjiang ,both of which part of China,the civilization state . But that doesn't stop Indians from believing China stole Aksai Chin from India against the unilateral line of the political parties about the said matter,thus fostering animosity among each new generation.



China also has their own historical qualms feeding unilateral misdeeds against its East Asian neighbor,with instances like the Nanking issue ,which was fabricated by ROC's propaganda bureau and agents of Western imperialists, (a mid 19th century form of BBC hitjob like case with zero witness during trial ) .later adopted by the ruling Communist party in only late 70s and early 80s as a new convenient political line,with the establishment of a whole museum of fake pictures in Nanking .



Than there's S.Korea,where they adopted a version of history based on what their resident US military potrays, they had to literally hire actress and hold former old sex workers as hostages to give conflicting testimonies against japan when evidence acquitted Japan for any serious crime. children's are made to undergo crash course of anti japan education since young age for koreans .This creates a ticking timebomb for disaster in the pacific ,the end result will be of the west swarming in and capitalizing on the destruction of the East.



The cartel of western media has always vilified,slandered and maligned the opponents of Western hegemony ,it's nothing new.

But against the widespread adoption of Western propaganda against Imperial japan ,it's almost unacceptable that Imperial Japan was not as evil as they are made out to be.If you divert from the notion from the atrocity propaganda ,you are someone like holocaust denier. Y'all have to join the condemnation,no rebuttal,the other side has no right to put their perspective in this weird form of democratic justice.





"History is a set of lies that people have agreed upon," Napoleon said.



What's the point of fighting over a set of lies?