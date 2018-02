Let me speak from Kerala perspective since he brought us up.

We're Arya-Dravidan by culture, language and genetics. We've no need for Dravidan politics.

Do we keep our identity? Oh you bet! Malayalam is the only official language for us with even English being thrown out.

We stay different from North in politics in every single way.



We're also probably the only major state that celebrates Deepawali without all the stupid bang bang and with just simple deepams in temples and prayers.

Our main festival Onam triggers RSS because it celebrates an Asuran.



These are just some examples of our separate identity.

Do we ask another country because of it?

No. Even though South India is incredibly richer and North drains us, we've our needs with the North. We realise that we're stronger together.

