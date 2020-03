Of course they won't fit if mask are tailor made for Asian.

N95 masks are tight fitting, so Asian profile mask will not fit faces

with DEEP EYES AND BIG NOSES.

Send them to Singapore, we don't mind having them.



Like spectacles, I need to source for Asian fit,

as most are commonly fitted for HUGE NOSES.

Else you will notice their specs keep slipping down their face.

Lucky I have high nose bridge, so no such problem.

.

Click to expand...