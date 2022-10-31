What's new

Netherlands lifts some sanctions imposed on Russia

chinasun

chinasun

Feb 24, 2021
Dutch government grants 91 waivers to Russian sanctions
Dutch government grants 91 waivers to Russian sanctions - DutchNews.nl

The Dutch government has given at least 91 waivers to compliance with sanctions against Russia since the start of the war in Ukraine, RTL Nieuws reported on Monday. The waivers have been granted ‘to show flexibility’ in specific cases, the foreign affairs ministry said. This could, for example...
Netherlands lifts some sanctions imposed on Russia
Netherlands lifts some sanctions imposed on Russia

During the nine months of war, the government in The Hague reportedly issued 91 decisions exempting individual entities from sanctions.
