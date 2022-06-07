What's new

Netherlands buys not 46 but 52 F-35s, extra Tomahawks, and MQ-9s

AMSTERDAM ($1=0,94 Euros) — The Netherlands will follow the example of several European countries and will sharply increase its spending on defense systems. Amsterdam has already updated the data in the White Paper on Defense and is increasing planned purchases by a total of nearly 40%.

1654627400953.png


The Netherlands was supposed to acquire 46 stealth fighters of the fifth-generation F-35, but after the update will order 52 [six more]. In addition, four more MQ-9 Reaper drones will be ordered, as well as an additional number of Tomahawk cruise missiles.

The Netherlands plans to purchase another new transport aircraft, providing a special helicopter detachment to the Special Forces and the Royal Marines of the Netherlands. Government circles in Amsterdam have commented that the kingdom is considering an order for an unspecified number of highly mobile artillery missile systems [HIMARS].
1654627421825.png

The planned new purchases by the Dutch Ministry of Defense are worth approximately $ 5 billion, an increase of nearly 40% from the recently announced $ 12.4 billion. The reason for this increase, not only from the Netherlands but from half of Europe is analyzed by Forecast International – an American market analysis company. The war in Ukraine is the catalyst that has driven the wheel in the market and promises a bright future for the industry in at least the next ten years.

The ultimate goal of the Dutch authorities is to achieve a commitment with NATO to allocate 2% of the country’s GDP to defense. This share was 1.43% in the Netherlands last year.

