What's new

Nethanyu is refusing to release power and allow tranistion.. Path to one man dictatorship

Mohamed Bin Tughlaq

Mohamed Bin Tughlaq

FULL MEMBER
Dec 26, 2020
1,246
0
1,220
Country
United States
Location
United States
Bennett to Netanyahu: Let go of the country

Coalition heads ask Levin to set vote for Wednesday.


Incoming prime minister Naftali Bennett on Sunday pleaded with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to give up his efforts to remain in power.

In a prime-time speech, he lamented statements by Netanyahu encouraging protests that Bennett said crossed redlines in harassing Yamina and New Hope MKs.


The nation would prefer to remember the good Netanyahu brought the country and not his bad spirits when leaving office," he said.

“Free the country to move on,” he said. “People are allowed to vote for the formation of a government, even if it is not led by you. This government will be 10 degrees more right-wing then the current one.”

Bennett called on Knesset Speaker Yariv Levin to enable the Knesset to hold a vote of confidence in the new government and the swearing in of ministers on Wednesday. The eight party heads who will make up the next coalition issued a similar call when they met at Tel Aviv’s Dan Hotel on Sunday.

“I know Netanyahu is pressuring you to stall for an additional five days to give him time to hunt for defectors,” Bennett said to Levin. “This might be good for Netanyahu, but you know it’s not good for the country. Free us of more long days of poison, fire and smoke. That is what the public expects you to do.”

In a recording leaked to KAN, Levin was heard telling the MKs that he would "do what is best for Likud."

After watching the video, he said:

"I have to decide what is good for us [in Likud]," he said.

Bennett and Netanyahu sparred on Sunday over attempts to bring Ra’am (United Arab List) leader Mansour Abbas into the coalition. In an interview with Channel 20, Netanyahu said he, unlike Bennett, would not form a government with “Mahmoud, I mean Mansour, Abbas.”



www.jpost.com

Bennett to Netanyahu: Let go of the country

Coalition heads ask Levin to set vote for Wednesday.
www.jpost.com www.jpost.com
 
Last edited:
T

Trench Broom

FULL MEMBER
Feb 14, 2020
500
-12
441
Country
Morocco
Location
United Kingdom
I always laugh when Islamists try to teach others about democracy. LOL Netanyahu has a right to try and cling on for as long as possible. Nothing is illegal in what he's doing. Whether it's a good idea or not is another matter.

Please concentrate on trying to achieve basic rights in Islam that westerners achieved centuries ago. Then maybe you can come to the grown ups table and discuss democracy. Until then, you can discuss Assad's great electoral success and the so-called 'election' coming up in Iran LOL
 
Mohamed Bin Tughlaq

Mohamed Bin Tughlaq

FULL MEMBER
Dec 26, 2020
1,246
0
1,220
Country
United States
Location
United States
Trench Broom said:
I always laugh when Islamists try to teach others about democracy. LOL Netanyahu has a right to try and cling on for as long as possible. Nothing is illegal in what he's doing. Whether it's a good idea or not is another matter.

Please concentrate on trying to achieve basic rights in Islam that westerners achieved centuries ago. Then maybe you can come to the grown ups table and discuss democracy. Until then, you can discuss Assad's great electoral success and the so-called 'election' coming up in Iran LOL
Click to expand...
The western world achieved basic things such as human rights law just less then a century ago which means they were behind 1500 years and even laws banning racism just came to them less then 100 years ago.. They are way behind and have always been..

What they use to do is enter an area and kill everyone... Like the Americas etc etc this was there way of doing things this is the civilization you are talking about that has been behind us since forever... Example why do you think muslims even invade Spain to begin with it was because of it's 2 million jews and arian population kept sending envoys asking to be saved from King Rodric holocaust on them that is way Tariq ibn Ziyad crossed over to Spain to save humanity literally...
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 4, Members: 1, Guests: 3)


Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom