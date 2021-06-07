Nethanyu is refusing to release power and allow tranistion.. Path to one man dictatorship

Trench Broom said: I always laugh when Islamists try to teach others about democracy. LOL Netanyahu has a right to try and cling on for as long as possible. Nothing is illegal in what he's doing. Whether it's a good idea or not is another matter.



Please concentrate on trying to achieve basic rights in Islam that westerners achieved centuries ago. Then maybe you can come to the grown ups table and discuss democracy. Until then, you can discuss Assad's great electoral success and the so-called 'election' coming up in Iran LOL Click to expand...

The western world achieved basic things such as human rights law just less then a century ago which means they were behind 1500 years and even laws banning racism just came to them less then 100 years ago.. They are way behind and have always been..What they use to do is enter an area and kill everyone... Like the Americas etc etc this was there way of doing things this is the civilization you are talking about that has been behind us since forever... Example why do you think muslims even invade Spain to begin with it was because of it's 2 million jews and arian population kept sending envoys asking to be saved from King Rodric holocaust on them that is way Tariq ibn Ziyad crossed over to Spain to save humanity literally...