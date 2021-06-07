Nethanyu is refusing to release power and allow tranistion.. Path to one man dictatorship

Mohamed Bin Tughlaq
- Dec 26, 2020
Bennett to Netanyahu: Let go of the country
Coalition heads ask Levin to set vote for Wednesday.
Incoming prime minister Naftali Bennett on Sunday pleaded with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to give up his efforts to remain in power.
In a prime-time speech, he lamented statements by Netanyahu encouraging protests that Bennett said crossed redlines in harassing Yamina and New Hope MKs.
The nation would prefer to remember the good Netanyahu brought the country and not his bad spirits when leaving office," he said.
“Free the country to move on,” he said. “People are allowed to vote for the formation of a government, even if it is not led by you. This government will be 10 degrees more right-wing then the current one.”
Bennett called on Knesset Speaker Yariv Levin to enable the Knesset to hold a vote of confidence in the new government and the swearing in of ministers on Wednesday. The eight party heads who will make up the next coalition issued a similar call when they met at Tel Aviv’s Dan Hotel on Sunday.
“I know Netanyahu is pressuring you to stall for an additional five days to give him time to hunt for defectors,” Bennett said to Levin. “This might be good for Netanyahu, but you know it’s not good for the country. Free us of more long days of poison, fire and smoke. That is what the public expects you to do.”
In a recording leaked to KAN, Levin was heard telling the MKs that he would "do what is best for Likud."
After watching the video, he said:
"I have to decide what is good for us [in Likud]," he said.
Bennett and Netanyahu sparred on Sunday over attempts to bring Ra’am (United Arab List) leader Mansour Abbas into the coalition. In an interview with Channel 20, Netanyahu said he, unlike Bennett, would not form a government with “Mahmoud, I mean Mansour, Abbas.”
Bennett to Netanyahu: Let go of the country
