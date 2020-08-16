Netanyahu’s ‘shift’ on annexation sparks right-wing anger

AFP

Netanyahu may have “gained a few points among centre-left voters, who like deals with the Arabs, but he lost several points with his right-wing base” whose “dream” of annexation of land has gone, said political commentator Ben Caspit. — AP/File



EFRATA: Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s historic deal with the UAE won praise abroad, but generated discontent from right-wing supporters and settlers over the suspension of land annexation plans.