  • Tuesday, August 18, 2020

Netanyahu says UAE is a democracy

Discussion in 'Middle East & Africa' started by Faheka.afk, Aug 18, 2020 at 12:19 AM.

    Faheka.afk

    Faheka.afk FULL MEMBER

    Netanyahu praises UAE democracy in a interview.
     
    denel

    denel PROFESSIONAL

    Here is my middle finger to Bibi..... he is an epic liar and con man.

    It is a joke and a bad one.

    I guess Kuchi babz told him the lines.
     
    Dil Pakistan

    Dil Pakistan SENIOR MEMBER

    And Iran is NOT :rofl: :omghaha:
     
    El Sidd

    El Sidd ELITE MEMBER

    He should learn Arabic
     
    fitpOsitive

    fitpOsitive SENIOR MEMBER

    Sadqy main tery, wari main tery, tu hi banda, tuhi bandanawaz.
    UAE is as democracy, as Israel is a peace loving country. Cool.
     
    El Sidd

    El Sidd ELITE MEMBER

    Who made you Rabbi?
     
    litman

    litman SENIOR MEMBER

    iss ko kahtay hain majbori main gadhay ko baap banana.
     
    El Sidd

    El Sidd ELITE MEMBER

    UAE says no such thing about Israel.
     
    Malik Alpha

    Malik Alpha FULL MEMBER

    And Mia Khalifa is virgin.
     
    fitpOsitive

    fitpOsitive SENIOR MEMBER

    Thailand.
     
    El Sidd

    El Sidd ELITE MEMBER

    She is on Mars
    They must have been impressed by your rice eating skills.
     
    Imran Khan

    Imran Khan PDF VETERAN

    [​IMG]
     
