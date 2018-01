Back in 2000, there used to be only PTV and 8-10 channels on cable out of which 5-6 usually Indians. People used to watch Indian channels all the time. Then came Pakistani channels en masse and now there are 100 channels on cable and not a single one Indian, meaning nobody watches Indian channels anymore. As for people watching Indian movies, thing is, there are not many Pakistani movies to choose from. So, people like me opt for hollywood and some who don't understand English go for bollywood movies. You don't want to import movies? Work on production of movies at home.

