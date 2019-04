N

Benny Gantz,

“broaden the circle of peace to the whole Arab world and the rest of the countries of the Middle East.”

He once spoke about the possibility of democracy spreading throughout the Middle East and forecast normalization with regional states.

He visited Oman last year and has spoken about “peace through strength,” and Israel’s connections with six Arab states in the region.

he has also eroded his own administration by holding five different ministerial portfolios, including being his own defense and foreign minister, health minister and immigration minister.

“new leadership which will create a united, unified, cohesive society.”

“King Bibi,”

Netanyahu has been a staunch and consistent critic of Iran’s policy in the Middle East.