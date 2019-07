NETANYAHU: ARCHAEOLOGY, DNA PROVE PALESTINIANS NOT NATIVE TO LAND OF ISRAEL

“There’s no connection between the ancient Philistines & the modern Palestinians, whose ancestors came from the Arabian Peninsula to the Land of Israel thousands of years later,” Netanyahu tweeted.

Biblical Philistines—archenemies of ancient Israelites—hailed from Europe, DNA reveals

Biblical Philistines—archenemies of ancient Israelites—hailed from Europe, DNA reveals

Ancient DNA may reveal origin of the Philistines

Ancient DNA may reveal origin of the Philistines