NET Indian direct tax rises 23% to7.04 Lakh crore SO FAR

Net direct tax mop up rises 23% to Rs 7.04 lakh crore so far this fiscal
CBDT Chairman Nitin Gupta said the income and corporate tax collections were at a record high of Rs 14.09 lakh crore in 2021-22Written by PTI
Updated: September 27, 2022 7:48:24 pm
The net direct tax collection has increased 23 per cent to Rs 7.04 lakh crore so far this fiscal, the income tax department said on Tuesday.
Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) Chairman Nitin Gupta said the income and corporate tax collections were at a record high of Rs 14.09 lakh crore in 2021-22.
“The momentum of the last fiscal continues in this fiscal with net direct tax collection of Rs 7.04 lakh crore so far, which is a growth of 23 per cent over the same period last fiscal,” Gupta
