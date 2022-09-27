What's new

NET Indian direct tax rises 23% to7.04 Lakh crore SO FAR

Net direct tax mop up rises 23% to Rs 7.04 lakh crore so far this fiscal​

CBDT Chairman Nitin Gupta said the income and corporate tax collections were at a record high of Rs 14.09 lakh crore in 2021-22​

Written by PTI

Updated: September 27, 2022 7:48:24 pm


Net direct tax mop up rises 23% to Rs 7.04 lakh crore so far this fiscal
July 31 was the last date for filing ITRs for salaried individuals for income earned in the 2021-22 fiscal

The net direct tax collection has increased 23 per cent to Rs 7.04 lakh crore so far this fiscal, the income tax department said on Tuesday.
Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) Chairman Nitin Gupta said the income and corporate tax collections were at a record high of Rs 14.09 lakh crore in 2021-22.

“The momentum of the last fiscal continues in this fiscal with net direct tax collection of Rs 7.04 lakh crore so far, which is a growth of 23 per cent over the same period last fiscal,” Gupta

FE said.
 

