India's True Coronavirus Death Toll Could Be 1.6 Million: Report In a worst-case scenario, more than 4 million Indians might have already died of the virus, The New York Times found.

Central Vista Project—A necessity, not a luxury The opposition, which has been targeting the Modi government, has no issues with other agencies engaged in construction activities across Delhi.



WANG SUI WANG WANG SUI TO MODI

MAY MODI BE ETERNAL PRIME MINISTER OF INDIA AND CONTINUE TO LEAD INDIANS TO THEIR FINAL DESTINY

And in India while millions gasp for oxygen and died.By the millions as estimated , as Modi counting is as truthful as Modi himselfModi Intend on building palaces for himself and his peacocks .To Modi, that is a necessity, and not a luxury.Will Indians wonder what if Modi want as luxury then?For him to play with peacocks and for his underlings to strut about in.And spending billions and billions to show he got a 56 inch chest