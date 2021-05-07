Nero fiddled while Rome burned.

And in India while millions gasp for oxygen and died.
By the millions as estimated , as Modi counting is as truthful as Modi himself
Modi Intend on building palaces for himself and his peacocks .
To Modi, that is a necessity, and not a luxury.
Will Indians wonder what if Modi want as luxury then?
The work is part of the Central Vista project - a vast redevelopment plan that includes a new parliament, new homes for the vice-president and prime minister and multi-storey office blocks. It's expected to cost upwards of 200bn rupees ($2.7bn; £2bn).
The project has been mired in controversy since it was announced in September 2019, with critics saying the money could be better spent on people's welfare or cleaning up Delhi's air, which is among the filthiest in the world.
The government rejects those arguments, saying Central Vista will be a major boost to the economy. Urban Development Minister Hardeep Singh Puri has said it will generate "large-scale direct and indirect employment" and make all Indians "proud".
Construction work is continuing even as India battles a devastating second wave of Covid-19, which has fuelled further public resentment. Critics have questioned Prime Minister Narendra Modi's priorities, comparing him to "Nero fiddling while Rome burns".
For him to play with peacocks and for his underlings to strut about in.
And spending billions and billions to show he got a 56 inch chest
WANG SUI WANG WANG SUI TO MODI
MAY MODI BE ETERNAL PRIME MINISTER OF INDIA AND CONTINUE TO LEAD INDIANS TO THEIR FINAL DESTINY
SCHADENFREUDE for me and so many others now laughing at SICK MAN OF ASIA AND ABOUT TO BE WALKING DEAD OF ASIA
www.huffpost.com
Central Vista Project—A necessity, not a luxury
The opposition, which has been targeting the Modi government, has no issues with other agencies engaged in construction activities across Delhi.
