Updated 22 Jul, 2020





K-Electric was issued the show cause notice after a day-long public hearing a few days ago. — Dawn/File





ISLAMABAD: The National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (Nepra) issued a show cause notice to K-Electric on Tuesday over excessive loadshedding and began the process for similar proceedings against two other distribution companies of the federal government operating in Sindh.



The Karachi-based power utility was issued the show cause notice after a day-long public hearing a few days ago, followed by a field visit by an investigation team of Nepra to Karachi. The regulator said in a statement the investigation committee constituted to look into the excessive loadshedding in Karachi had submitted its report.