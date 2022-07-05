What's new

NEPRA hikes power tariff for K-Electric by Rs9.42 per unit

National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) has scrutinized a massive Rs9.42 per unit increase in the electricity tariff for the consumers of K-Electric on account of Fuel Charge Adjustment (FCA) for the month of May 2022.

As per details, Karachiites may face additional burden of billions of rupees as NEPRA has so far worked out an enormous Rs9.42 per unit hike in power tariff for K-Electric (KE) consumers under the head FCA of May. However, it (NEPRA) will issue the detailed verdict in this regard after further examination of the data submitted by KE.

NEPRA’s hearing was held on Monday under NEPRA chairman Tauseef H. Farooqi wherein NEPRA members Rafique Ahmed Shaikh and Anwar Maqsood were in attendance.

Earlier, K-Electric asked the National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) to jack up the electricity price by colossal Rs11.34 per unit on account of fuel charge adjustment (FCA) for the month of May 2022.

NEPRA hikes power tariff for K-Electric by Rs9.42 per unit

