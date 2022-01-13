NEPRA hikes power tariff by whopping Rs4.30 per unit The hike will burden the power consumers with additional billions of rupees.

Already overburdened by inflation, increased oil prices, food items, Pakistanis were in for a shock when the National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) on Thursday decided to increase the power tariff by Rs4.30 under monthly fuel adjustment.According to an order the increase in electricity prices will not apply to K-Electric customers and lifeline consumers.The additional amount will be received in January bills, the notification of the NEPRA read.The hike will burden the power consumers with additional billions of rupees.