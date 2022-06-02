The National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (Nepra) on Thursday approved a hike in the power tariff by Rs7.9 per unit on account of an increase in fuel prices, capacity cost and the impact of the rupee's devaluation.
In a brief, the power regulator said: "The tariff has been determined for the FY2022-23, which on national average is Rs.24.82 per kilowatt hour (or unit), higher by Rs.7.9078/kWh than the earlier determined national average tariff of Rs16.91/kWh."
Nepra said it determined different consumer-end tariffs for each distribution company (XWDiscos), owing to their different revenue requirements and varied levels of technical and distribution losses allowed to them.
"The determined tariffs have been intimated to the federal government. The federal government as per Nepra Act is required to file an application for determination of uniform tariff for all the Discos," it said.
It added that the uniform tariff, determined by Nepra after incorporating the amount of subsidy/surcharges intimated by the government, is forwarded to the government for notification. "The tariff once notified is then charged to the consumers."
@FOOLS_NIGHTMARE @BHarwana @Baghial @El Sidd @Wood @maithil @Jango @PakSword @ziaulislam @Patriot forever @Ssan @Ghazwa-e-Hind @ghazi52
Nepra approves Rs7.9 per unit hike in power tariff for next fiscal year
Says govt is required to file an application for determining uniform tariff, which will go into effect once it is notified.
www.dawn.com
