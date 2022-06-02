Nepra approves Rs7.9 per unit hike in power tariff for next fiscal year

Salaam





Why in the world did the government not resign after IK left Islamabad if they knew this was to follow? They got the laws ammended and whatnot, why take these politically suicidal decisions for barely a years worth of government (at max)?



Btw this price hike was sudden and unexpected at this date. In a few days things are going to really dawn on the people as the domino effect of these decisions starts becoming clear. The previous decision had already increased the prices of essential items by a big margin and now this?



In this heat, and this load shedding, what happens when the massively hiked electric bills start getting delivered?



People can't increase their income at will as it takes time and the right conditions. Not a lot of people can bare to see their kids/families suffer and sit back and wait. Things are likely to get explosive.



Even if many of us are financially doing okay, when the economic situation deteriorates beyond a certain point, the security situation does so as well. Thefts and robberies would increase as well...



Anyways, I'm struggling to understand the logic behind this collosal mess up.