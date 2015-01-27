What's new

NEPRA allows government to increase power tariff by Rs2.97

1625253168594.png



National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) on Friday allowed the federal government to increase the power tariff up to Rs 2.97 from October 2021.

NEPRA accepted the government’s review application seeking an increase in power tariff by up to Rs 1.72 from October 2021.

The NEPRA also allowed the government to impose a Rs1.25 surcharge on commercial and agricultural consumers, while the domestic consumers will be exempted from the new surcharge.

The NEPRA also allowed increasing the price of electricity by Rs 1.72 for domestic consumers. The federal government has decided to increase the price of electricity through various quarterly adjustments.

In the fourth quarter of 2019-20, it was decided to increase the price of electricity by Rs0.82. In the first and second quarter adjustments of 2020-21, it was decided to increase the price of electricity by Rs0.90.
Meanwhile, the Electricity shortfall has started decreasing after betterment in production.

According to the Power Division sources, the collective production of electricity is 20500 MW in the country against the demand of 25000 MW.

