Nepal's President signs bill to redraw map incorporating 3 Indian areas

Nepal President Bidya Devi Bhandari on Thursday signed a Constitution amendment bill to update the country's new political map which incorporated three strategically important Indian areas, hours after the Parliament approved it, a move that could severely hit the bilateral ties with New Delhi.



Nepalese people light candles as they celebrate after the parliament approved a new map of the country. (Photo: Reuters)

Nepal President Bidya Devi Bhandari on Thursday signed a Constitution amendment bill to update the country's new political map which incorporated three strategically important Indian areas, hours after the Parliament approved it,

The bill was authenticated by President Bhandari on Thursday afternoon as per the constitutional provision, according to a notice issued by her office.

Earlier in the day, the National Assembly, or the upper house of the Nepalese parliament, unanimously passed the Constitution amendment bill providing for the inclusion of the country''s new political map in its national emblem.

The Cabinet had endorsed the new political map on May 18.

Nepalese Prime Minister K P Sharma Oli has been asserting that Lipulekh, Kalapani and Limpiyadhura belong to Nepal and vowed to "reclaim" them from India.