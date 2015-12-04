Nepal's Foreign Minister: "Will Indian intellectuals fix our foreign policy?"

In May, Indian Defense Minister Rajnath Singh inaugurated a road from Dharchula to Lipulekh on the Chinese border.Nepal claimed that the road passed through their territory.Earlier, when Ladakh was separated from the Indian-administered state of Jammu and Kashmir, a new map released by India showed that Lipulekh and Kalapani - these two regions belonged to India.This year, Nepal released a new map of their country, showing Kalapani and Lipulekh as part of their country.Since then, the border dispute between the two friendly states has resurfaced.Nepal's Foreign Minister Pradeep Kumar Gayali told BBC Hindi: "The border dispute between Nepal and India must be resolved. The issue will return until it is resolved. Can't get up. ""The unresolved issues of history that have been inherited by the current government need to be addressed. But Nepal does not want the rest of the relationship between the two countries to be severed because of the border issue. This issue is also very important for the sovereignty of Nepal, ”said Pradeep Kumar Gayali.Amid the border dispute between the two countries, Nepal's Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli remarked that there was a conspiracy to oust him at the Indian embassy in Delhi and Kathmandu.Nepal's foreign minister was asked if India was really conspiring to oust Nepal's prime minister.Pradeep Gayali replied, "I think Prime Minister Oli was referring to the kind of news that was being aired on Indian news channels at that time. There was a lot of insulting news being shown to Nepal on a regular basis. Why show such news! ""Will the media of other countries or the so-called intellectuals there formulate Nepal's foreign policy? Will they decide what kind of relationship Nepal will have with which country? Nepal's foreign policy does not create any second or third country," commented Pradeep Kumar Gayali.Several Indian channels were banned in Nepal several years ago for regularly broadcasting anti-Nepal news against a section of the Indian media.At that time, no goods trucks were allowed to leave India for Nepal - supplies ranging from petrol to essential commodities for which they depended on India were cut off.Mr. Gayali said that was during the first term government of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi.But at the same time, the Nepalese Foreign Minister said, "We have two aspects to our relationship with India. On the one hand, while the two countries are doing very well in areas such as infrastructure development, India has helped a lot even after the Nepal earthquake."But on the other hand, there are complexities in the relationship between the two countries - the most important is the border dispute. And let's not forget that Nepal was blocked during Mr Modi's first term in government," said Pradeep Gayali.But why India is in conflict with Nepal - Hindus are the majority in both the countries .. In response to this question, the Foreign Minister of Nepal said that the relationship between the two countries is very deep - cultural relations. But culture and religion should not be mixed - two different things.In his words, "Religion should not be dragged into the internal affairs of the country, nor should it be dragged into the relations with other countries.Coincidentally, when Nepal adopted a secular constitution in 2015, Bhagat Singh Koshiyari had already visited India as a representative of the Indian government.He told Nepali media in an interview that during a conversation with Prachanda, the leader of Nepal's Maoist party, he had mentioned that they may not want to make Nepal a Hindu state, but the word secular should be removed from the constitution.That question when Mr. Gayali was done, then he said, that he thinks Mr. Koshyari gave his personal opinion.Earlier, in 2008, BJP leader Rajnath Singh had said that Nepal's identity as a Hindu state should be maintained.