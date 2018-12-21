Nepalese Gurkha Soldier Commits Suicide at President of India Residence

Windjammer
Jawan posted at Rashtrapati Bhawan hangs Self
PTI | Sep 9, 2020, 11:35 IST
NEW DELHI: A 40-year-old Army jawan ended his life on Wednesday morning by hanging himself from a ceiling fan in the the barracks of Gorkha Rifles in Rashtrapati Bhawan. police said. The deceased was identified as Tek Bahadur Thapa, a resident of Tikhayan in Nepal, they said. The incident was reported around 4 am at the South Avenue police station. Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (New Delhi), Deepak Yadav, said the jawan was found hanging from a ceiling fan in the barrack of Gorkha Rifles.
A crime team visited the spot and inquest proceedings have been intiated.
Read more at:
http://timesofindia.indiatimes.com/articleshow/78010816.cms?utm_source=contentofinterest&utm_medium=text&utm_campaign=cppst
