Nepal PM Oli takes India-made Covishield vaccine

masterchief_mirza said: I was under the impression that Covaxin was at the forefront of India's make-in-India-isolate-napakistan-vaccine-diplomacy-kamala-is-one-of-us grand scheme for 2021.

We don't need to hurry the vaccination. Our plan is to vaccinate the vulnerable 300 million people by July. Which we can comfortably achieve. We have the capacity to do it, it's only a matter of expanding to more centres which will happen in a few months and the vaccination will reach 5-7 million a day.When your time comes, we will send you the required supplies. Just wait, we have other needy countries.The vaccine is made in India, doesn't matter if Astrazeneca or oxford developed it, if they can't mass produce, it's as good as water on the moon. If you didn't read the title, it said India made vaccine.It will come by and I will update you on the further development given there are enough threads you were screaming about Covaxin, I will not forget to update you on the same. It already has a 20 million order from Brazil. Mexico is also reviewing the status for approval more countries will follow suit, and if all things go right, you will also import them.Interim efficiency is 81% of phase 3 trials, in few weeks we will have the full results and be peer-reviewed.