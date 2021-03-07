What's new

Nepal PM Oli takes India-made Covishield vaccine

Sun, 07 March 2021

Nepal Prime Minister K P Sharma Oli took the India-made Covishield coronavirus vaccine on Sunday, as the Himalayan nation gears up to start the second phase of its immunisation drive.

The 69-year-old Nepalese leader received the Covishield jab at the Tribhuvan University Teaching Hospital here on Sunday morning. His wife Radhika Shakya was also vaccinated.

The Covishield vaccine was developed in a collaboration between Oxford University and pharmaceutical company AstraZeneca. It is manufactured by Pune-based Serum Institute of India.

Oli's personal physician, Dr Dibya Singh Shah, said the new vaccine guidelines allow the COVID-19 shot to be administered three months after kidney transplantation.

"(After) evaluating the risks and benefits, it was decided that the prime minister should take the vaccine," Shah told The Kathmandu Post. In March last year, Oli had undergone a second kidney transplant surgery.

After getting the vaccine, Oli asked all senior citizens in the country to get the vaccine jabs, saying they are safe with no side-effects.

Covishield is a British vaccine.

Why didn't he take the actual Indian vaccine, Covaxin?

Strangely enough, the Dalai Lama also took Covishield rather than Covaxin, even in India.

I was under the impression that Covaxin was at the forefront of India's make-in-India-isolate-napakistan-vaccine-diplomacy-kamala-is-one-of-us grand scheme for 2021.
 
1.4 million vaccinated in a single day in India yesterday. India is vaccinating at the fastest rate in the world. Here in UK and US we manage a small number in comparison .
 
Quote a source please because I have different information, taking denominators into account.


www.google.com

India's slow COVID-19 vaccination rate puts gains at peril; private sector involvement must to expand coverage - India News , Firstpost

It is important to reiterate that the argument of 'natural herd immunity' remains largely a thereotical one, and cannot be relied on to mitigate the disease, especially with millions of vaccine doses ready
www.google.com www.google.com

"First, the vaccine rollout has been slow. While the government may celebrate being the quickest to administer 7 million vaccines, the reality is that the pace is unimpressive given the country's massive population.

Even at half a million vaccinations per day — higher than the current overall daily average — it would take more than six years to vaccinate the entire population."
 
We don't need to hurry the vaccination. Our plan is to vaccinate the vulnerable 300 million people by July. Which we can comfortably achieve. We have the capacity to do it, it's only a matter of expanding to more centres which will happen in a few months and the vaccination will reach 5-7 million a day.

When your time comes, we will send you the required supplies. Just wait, we have other needy countries.

The vaccine is made in India, doesn't matter if Astrazeneca or oxford developed it, if they can't mass produce, it's as good as water on the moon. If you didn't read the title, it said India made vaccine.

It will come by and I will update you on the further development given there are enough threads you were screaming about Covaxin, I will not forget to update you on the same. It already has a 20 million order from Brazil. Mexico is also reviewing the status for approval more countries will follow suit, and if all things go right, you will also import them.
Interim efficiency is 81% of phase 3 trials, in few weeks we will have the full results and be peer-reviewed.
 
Firstly it's a British vaccine. Similarly, numerous generic medicines are produced in third world countries under license. This is nothing more remarkable here.

Why did India stockpile so many vaccines and pre-emptively negotiate to produce the British vaccine under a franchise agreement so early if there is now no hurry to distribute those vaccines? Usual Indian chit stamping 50 times before getting anything done..meanwhile, tell these guys there is no rush:

www.google.com

Signs of Resurgence? India Reports Highest Covid-19 Cases in Last 2 Months, Average Rising Since Feb 14

In what could be worrying for India, daily cases of Covid-19 continued to inch upwards, this time registering a 59-day high of over 18,700 cases.
www.google.com www.google.com

The lackadaisical approach of Indians despite every opportunity being available to them never ceases to amaze.
Is Covaxin the only vaccine in existence now?
 
Yeah, nothing remarkable when the country you live in has to buy that vaccine from the "third world" country.

India? No, it was a private company like SII taking a risky corporate decision, a pretty huge risk manufacturing millions of vaccines before it was given approval in clinical trials and if things go shiit they will hang, not India. It is not Indian chit stamping but a Pakistani frothing at mouth reading about vaccine manufactured in India. And your usual snide remarks which are unfound and outright stupid. And yes, there is no need to hurry into mass vaccination yet. Our approach is in the right direction.
 
MeaNwhile, make sure you convince your own countrymen and the Dalai lama to use Covaxin before worrying about Mexico and Brazil.

www.google.com

Remove PM Modi's photo from vaccine certificate: EC asks Health Ministry to follow poll code

Against the backdrop of a complaint by the Trinamool Congress that the picture of the prime minister on Covid-19 vaccination certificates violates the model code, the Election Commission has asked the health ministry to follow the provisions of the poll code in letter and spirit. A source said...
www.google.com www.google.com

If Modi's signed picture comes with every vaccination certificate, no wonder Chattisgarh, Punjab and Kerala will continue to reject this pathetic attempt at idolatry.
SII incurs zero risk because it's a typical family run corner shop business model. Its shareholders are baba jee, saas and bhabi.
 
No, we have Zycov D, another vaccine going in the phase 3 trial. an m-RNA vaccine undergoing trials, results out by June. And we have Sputnik V which will be mass-produced if required. What matters is capacity and we are not worried about getting vaccines.
 
That's great. 150,000 deaths and 11million cases later, India will simply claim job well done, whereas every other heavily hit nation, including UK and USA,will ask serious questions of their systems and their failures in handling this pandemic as best as they could have. For India though, Modi's pic is on the Covaxin certificate, what more is needed?
 
